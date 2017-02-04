Home | News | Man drenched in blood forces crucifix down his throat
Super Bowl advertisements release sneak peeks
Drug dealer who led Wythenshawe blackmail plot is jailed

Man drenched in blood forces crucifix down his throat



  • 2 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 43
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Man believed to be from South America filmed during demonic episode 
  • Disturbing footage shows the man convulsing and grunting in a chair
  • Demonic exorcisms have a dark history in many religions

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Published: 12:20 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 12:20 EST, 4 February 2017

Shocking footage appearing to show a man drenched in blood forcing a crucifix down his throat has emerged online. 

The disturbing video posted on Youtube is believed to have been filmed in South America and shows the man convulsing in a chair grunting in demonic tones. 

Blood is splattered on his chest while he is surrounded by topless men who seem to egg him on while a drumbeat builds to a crescendo in the background.

Disturbing footage shows a man, believed to be in South America, appearing to force a crucifix down his throat in a bizarre demonic episode Disturbing footage shows a man, believed to be in South America, appearing to force a crucifix down his throat in a bizarre demonic episode
The crazed man seems to speak in tongues while surrounded by topless men who spray him with water The crazed man seems to speak in tongues while surrounded by topless men who spray him with water

Disturbing footage shows a man, believed to be in South America, appearing to force a crucifix down his throat in a bizarre demonic episode

The man is sprayed with water as he speaks in  tongues and bangs his feet on the ground.

Bizarrely the possessed man still has time to take a drag from his cigarette - proving even demons need nicotine.

The man jerks his body frantically before forcing a crucifix into his throat with wide-eyes.

The shocking footage appears to show the man covered in blood convulsing and jerking to a drumbeat in the background The shocking footage appears to show the man covered in blood convulsing and jerking to a drumbeat in the background
Demonic possessions are known to exist in many religions with religious leaders banishing evil spirits that have taken control of another's body Demonic possessions are known to exist in many religions with religious leaders banishing evil spirits that have taken control of another's body

The shocking footage appears to show the man covered in blood convulsing and jerking to a drumbeat in the background 

It is unclear where the blood is in fact real, or belonging to the possessed man however exorcisms have a dark history in most religions. 

Last week it was suggested that an entire school in Jamaica had come under the spell of a demonic force. 

Children were seen in a state of paralysis while their parents cradled them crying. 

Locals suggested the possession had been caused by building works at a nearby graveyard.  


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Man drenched in blood forces crucifix down his throat
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News