Man drenched in blood forces crucifix down his throat

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Published: 12:20 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 12:20 EST, 4 February 2017

Shocking footage appearing to show a man drenched in blood forcing a crucifix down his throat has emerged online.

The disturbing video posted on Youtube is believed to have been filmed in South America and shows the man convulsing in a chair grunting in demonic tones.

Blood is splattered on his chest while he is surrounded by topless men who seem to egg him on while a drumbeat builds to a crescendo in the background.

Disturbing footage shows a man, believed to be in South America, appearing to force a crucifix down his throat in a bizarre demonic episode

The man is sprayed with water as he speaks in tongues and bangs his feet on the ground.

Bizarrely the possessed man still has time to take a drag from his cigarette - proving even demons need nicotine.

The man jerks his body frantically before forcing a crucifix into his throat with wide-eyes.

The shocking footage appears to show the man covered in blood convulsing and jerking to a drumbeat in the background

It is unclear where the blood is in fact real, or belonging to the possessed man however exorcisms have a dark history in most religions.

Last week it was suggested that an entire school in Jamaica had come under the spell of a demonic force.

Children were seen in a state of paralysis while their parents cradled them crying.

Locals suggested the possession had been caused by building works at a nearby graveyard.