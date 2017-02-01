Super Bowl advertisements release sneak peeks

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Gearing up for the Super Bowl 51 match up between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Houston, Texas on Sunday, sneak peaks of the highly anticipated commercials have emerged.

Featuring a star-studded cameos by celebrities and athletes, it appears that this year's advertising lineup could be the best one yet.

From hilarious mix-ups, like Richard Sherman touring Houston, Scotland by accident, and a powerful nod to women's equality by Audi, the batch of Super Bowl LI commercials prove they can use their placement for humor, and to raise awareness of important issues.

T-Mobile were one of the first to leak their ads, which feature new reality tv duo Martha Steward and Snoop Dogg, and a separate ad with Justin Bieber.

Unlikely pairing: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial

He's got skills: Justin Bieber stars in T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad; it was unveiled on Thursday

Making a difference: At the start of the advert, the 46-year-old's driving the car being plugged when a Bluetooth call sends her on a whale-rescuing mission

Hilarious performances by Melissa McCarthy highlighting their new ecologically friendly vehicle shows her trying to be a warrior for earth conservation.

A mash-up of celebrity high school photos were featured in Honda's commercial, including Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Adams, and Tina Fey.

Meanwhile, Mr Clean made a sensual animated appearance in a heated kitchen scene.

Memory lane: A fresh-faced Amy Adams and a quirky Jimmy Kimmel were part of Honda's 'Power of Dreams' campaign

Soft drink company Bai was represented by a very suave Justin Timberlake while Tiffany & Co created a luxurious black and white advertisement with Lady GaGa.

The singer has been chosen for the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show - one of biggest tickets an artist can book.

She's promised not to get political, though some companies advertisements this year have chosen differently.

In a cheeky promotion for website creation service Squarespace, John Malkovich expresses outrage that his domain name is already taken.

Yellow Tail wine went with a more barren approach, featuring model Ellie Gonsalves being asked by a yellow suited man if she wanted to 'pet his roo'.

Classic style: The 36-year-old singer and actor gave a sneak peek of his incredibly dapper look, in the spot for a low-calorie soft drink

Hollywood glamour: Lady Gaga stars in a new ad campaign for Tiffany & Co.

Several football players proved their talents off the field as well, including Marshawn Lynch, Cam Newton, and Rob Gronkowski.

The athletes took their hulking figures to the screen for Buick, Skittles, and Tide laundry detergent.

Even the NFL joined in the fun, releasing an ad this week titled 'Super Bowl Legends', which keeps with their baby theme of 2016.

Teaming up: Miranda Kerr is featured in a new Buick commercial released on Tuesday which is set to air during the huge NFL game this Sunday

In parts, he plays the bagpipes — or pretends to — while dancing to bagpipe music

Skittles also released another advertisement, promoting 'romancing the rainbow'

An extension of their theme last year, 'The Super Bowl babies choir', this year's ad illustrates a baby representing a player on the winning Super Bowl teams over the years - seen here are toddler and real-life Marshawn Lynch

Some advertisements went a different route - choosing to use the coveted media space to make social commentary.

Audi directed a powerful video about discrimination against women, while one Budweiser ad, titled 'Born The Hard Way' focused on the company's history of immigration.

The Avocados from Mexico advertisements drummed up some controversy, though many assert that the ad has nothing to do with President Trump.

Snickers - whose commercial with Betty White in 2010 is a renowned favorite - will broadcast their first live ad this year with actor Adam Driver.

Hyundai will also break ranks this year, planning to film their commercial after Sunday's kickoff.

They plan to host a Super Bowl screening at a military base - featuring all the bells and whistles, including flat screen tvs and surround sound, and will select three soldiers to experience the game in a VIP 'pods', according to USA Today.

They'll film the party during the match-up then air the 90-second ad just after the game finishes.

Audi directed a powerful video about discrimination against women

Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad tells the story of when its co-founder, Adolphus Busch, traveled to the US as an immigrant in 1857

Viewers have also leaked some action-packed trailers, such as the Ghost In The Shell teaser which features a curvy Scarlett Johansson.

Wix also decided on a thrilling video - where an aloof chef is too busy creating his own website to realize the destruction in his restaurant.

The Coen Brothers directed an ad for Mercedes which pictures a rough and tumble motorcycle gang in awe of their sleek car's design.

Action packed: 'The clip of the movie was shared on Twitter , ahead of the trailer debuting on Sunday during the Super Bowl

Wix also decided on a thrilling video - where an aloof chef is too busy creating his own website to realize the destruction in his restaurant

Some consistent favorites come in the form of Spuds MacKenzie, a ghost who haunts those who don't drink Bud Light.

Ford's commercial this year is a minute-long segment with impressive videography demonstrating the feeling of being stuck, and promising to move people forward.

Febreze also featured a somewhat unsettling video of the 'halftime bathroom break' which can be 'stinky' - fostering the need for the scent spray.

TurboTax brought the laughs with their semi-animated ad this year featuring Humpty Dumpty, who fell from the wall while doing his taxes, because you 'can do them anywhere'.

Brett Favre also is making a series of appearances in commercials for Buffalo Wild Wings, who have revealed a preview of their segments with the famed player.

Ford's commercial this year is a minute-long segment with impressive videography demonstrating the feeling of being stuck, and promising to move people forward

