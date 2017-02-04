Bizarre mugshot of McDonald's menace released by police

By Rod Ardehali

Denise Wheeler, 47, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order after a string of complaints over the past two years.

Police have released this bizarre mug-shot of a toothless woman who has been banned from McDonald's restaurants in her hometown.

Denise Wheeler, 47, has been slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order after a string of complaints.

She is now banned from entering parts of Daventry, Northamptonshire for throwing items at people, property and vehicles for the past two years.

Northamptonshire Police issued her unforgettable mug-shot after securing the ban at the town's magistrate's court last week.

A spokesperson from the force's Anti-Social Behaviour Unit said: 'We always try and resolve any issues locally to help improve the situation.

'However, if behaviours persist we take it very seriously and will look to pursue legal action as a last resort in order to improve the condition for local residents.'

Wheeler was accused of throwing items at people and cars outside McDonald's restaurants and has now been banned from them in the Northamptonshire town of Daventry (stock image)

