Big airlines could drop Heathrow over landing charge hike

By Hannah Al-othman For Mailonline

Published: 13:11 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 13:12 EST, 4 February 2017

Several airlines could ditch flights from Heathrow over fears of a rise in landing charges to fund a third runway, an industry boss has warned.

Major airlines could opt to fly from rival airports such as Amsterdam's Schiphol instead, over concerns that they could be forced to fork out towards Heathrow's expansion.

Rafael Schvartzman, European vice-president of the International Air Transport Association, said that airlines would only back the third runway if fees remained at current levels, the Times reports.

His comments came as it was revealed Heathrow was already putting plans in place to pass its expansion costs on to airlines.

An artist's impression showing how Heathrow Airport could look with a third runway. Last year the government finally gave its support to the idea of a third runway at Heathrow rather than a second runway at Gatwick

A third runway at Heathrow Airport was given the go-ahead by the Government in October after proposals to expand its existing runway, or build a second runway at Gatwick, were rejected.

The airport has already been given the go-ahead by the Civil Aviation Authority to incorporate £10 million of early planning costs into its day-to-day running expenses.

This means that airlines could be forced to foot the bill if they want use the airport - meaning prices could rise and passengers may end up paying more for their flights.

It was not immediately clear which airlines had suggested they may stop running flights into Heathrow.

Earlier this week, amid fresh fears that more households will be blighted by noise from aircraft, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling argued that the airport's expansion is essential to post-Brexit Britain as the country attempts to boost trade links around the world.

He said: 'Aviation expansion is important for the UK both in boosting our economy and jobs and promoting us on the world stage. Leaving the EU is a new chapter for Britain and provides us with a great opportunity to forge a new role in the world.

'We are determined to seize that opportunity and having the right infrastructure. By backing the Northwest runway at Heathrow airport and publishing our proposals, we are sending out a clear signal that when we leave the EU, we are open for business.'

The proposed expansion of Heathrow would see the M25, at great expense, buried in a tunnel underneath the third runway at Heathrow, as seen in this artist's impression

Opponents of the third runway, including local councils, MPs and environmental campaigners, have vowed to continue their resistance.

Opponents of Heathrow expansion have also raised concerns that the government is not revealing where the new flightpaths around the airport will be.

John Stewart, chair of anti heathrow expansion group HACAN said: 'Chris Grayling has emphasised the post-Brexit benefits of a third runway by increasing connectivity to far-flung destinations in Asia and Africa but what about the price that will need to be paid in terms of worse noise and pollution for British citizens living under the new flight paths. He has said much less about that.'

Last week an attempt by campaigners to bring a High Court challenge against a third runway at Heathrow Airport failed.

A coalition of local councils, including Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead, together with Greenpeace UK and a Hillingdon resident, claims that the Government's October 2016 decision to back plans for the runway is unlawful.

A coalition of local councils, including Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead, together with Greenpeace UK and a Hillingdon resident, claims that the Government's October 2016 decision to back plans for the runway is unlawful

It alleges there was a failure to consult before resiling from unequivocal promises that it would never be built and that the Government has failed to recognise the project's unlawful air quality impacts.

But lawyers for the Transport Secretary argued that the judicial review could not proceed - saying it should not be heard until after the consultation on the National Policy Statement (NPS) on aviation is published in 2017/18.

The case was thrown out as the court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter because of the provision in the Planning Act 2008 which said that proceedings may only be brought in a six-week period that followed once the NPS was adopted, or if later, published.

Earlier this week Mr Grayling said he will push ahead with efforts to build the third runway, with the publication of the long-awaited National Policy Statement.

The transport secretary will also publish proposals for the first major change British air traffic control for 50 years, using sat nav technology to enable more planes to fly in and out of all major UK airports along the same flight paths - a technical revolution that is expected to allow hundreds of thousands of more flights every year.