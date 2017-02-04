Home | News | Florida teen is hit by train as she tries to get a photo
Florida teen is hit by train as she tries to get a photo



  • Julia Laureano was hit by a train on Friday while trying to get a photo 
  • She was hit and dragged by the train which was moving at 40mph 
  • The college freshman was hospitalized but is in stable condition

By Kaileen Gaul For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:16 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 13:19 EST, 4 February 2017

Julia Laureano was hit by a train on Thursday as she and a friend were trying to take photos with an oncoming train in the background

Julia Laureano was hit by a train on Thursday as she and a friend were trying to take photos with an oncoming train in the background

An 18-year-old woman survived being hit and dragged several feet by a train while trying to get an artistic photo of herself on the railroad.

Julia Laureano, a freshman at the University of West Florida was hospitalized when she was hit Thursday afternoon.

Laureano and her friend were trying to get photos with an oncoming train in the background according to Northwest Florida Daily News. 

The locomotive was moving at 40mph and headed south. 

Her friend Leah Bateman, 20, was taking the photos of Laureano. 

Laureano was struck near the Scenic Highway in Pensacola and dragged for several feet before falling off the side of the track onto a pile of rocks.

The teen was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. 

Pensacola Police say her injuries are not life threatening, according to WEARTV. 

In September, a Del Mar man was hit and killed by a train while taking photos on his phone according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Julia Laureano was struck by a train near the Scenic Highway in Pensacola
Julia Laureano's injuries are not life threatening

Julia Laureano (right) was struck by a train near the Scenic Highway in Pensacola (left)

