Malia Obama heads back to work at Weinstein Company in NYC

By Anna Hopkins and Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:13 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 13:15 EST, 4 February 2017

After a night of hitting a star-studded after party for HBO series Girls, former first daughter Malia Obama was spotted heading back to her film production internship in New York City on Friday morning.

The 18-year-old has landed a job with the Weinstein Company, taking a year off to pursue film-making before starting Harvard University in the fall.

She previously interned with the popular show Girls in the summer of 2015, and it seems her friendships with the company have been long-lasting, as she partied the night away with the likes of Lena Dunham and the rest of the cast.

Malia plans to take a gap year before attending Harvard University in the fall, though she's staying busy at the independent film company

Malia was seen mingling with the cast of the HBO series and a number of celebrities at the star-studded bash in New York on Thursday night.

While the aspiring filmmaker didn't walk the red carpet at the Lincoln Center, she was spotted making her surprise appearance at the HBO-hosted after party at New York's famed Cipriani.

Party guests were said to have been fawning over the former first daughter.

Having interned on the set, Malia would have been acquainted with show's cast and crew.

Those partying alongside Malia included Rita Wilson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and the entire Girls' cast.

It comes after the former president's eldest daughter was spotted starting her internship with producer Harvey Weinstein's company in New York on Monday.

Malia is working in the production and development department at the Weinstein Company, reading scripts and deciding which are worth pitching to executives. The internship will run through the spring and pays around $9 an hour.

Her parents have moved from the White House into another home in Washington, DC so that younger sister Sasha can finish high school.

They planned to lease a $4.3 million home in the elegant neighborhood of Kalaroma, complete with nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths.