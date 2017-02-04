Hull boy dies after choking on his food during lunch break

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 10:08 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 10:36 EST, 4 February 2017

A five-year-old boy has died after choking on his food during his lunch break at primary school.

The pupil, who has not been named, is believed to have got into difficulties while eating in the lunch hall at Anlaby Primary School in Hull on Friday.

He was rushed to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A five-year-old boy has died after choking on his food during his lunch break at Anlaby Primary School in Hull

Staff are said to have ushered other pupils out of the room as attempts were made to save the child.

Headmaster Gareth May said: 'The whole school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event and the thoughts of everyone connected with the school are with the child's family.'

One parent said: 'Words cannot describe how awful this is. Everyone is just thinking about the family. It is so, so sad.'

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the school yesterday in an attempt to save the boy's life.

A spokeswoman said: 'Following the tragic outcome, our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.'

Headmaster Gareth May said the 'whole school community is deeply saddened' by the tragic death

Council staff are offering support to teachers and pupils at the school following the boy's death.

A spokesman for East Riding Council said: 'Very sadly, we have been informed that a foundation stage pupil at Anlaby Primary School has died.

'The council is offering close support to the school and to the child's family.'

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the school yesterday in an attempt to save the boy's life.

A spokeswoman said: 'Following the tragic outcome, our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.'

An inquest into the boy's death is expected to take place at Hull Coroner's Court.