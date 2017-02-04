Sophie Gregoire Trudeau shares her struggle with bulimia

By Jessica Chia For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:42 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 10:44 EST, 4 February 2017

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau may seem like she has it all, with a beloved prime minister for a husband, three young children, a successful journalism career and style to top it all off.

But Gregoire Trudeau struggled with bulimia as a young woman, and counts the outpouring of support she's received as the most important gift in her life.

The 41-year-old recounted her struggle and eventual advocacy at an event on Thursday in Ottawa, Canada, during the country's Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau opened up about her struggle with bulimia at an event on Thursday in Ottawa, Canada, during the country's Eating Disorder Awareness Week

She said opening up about her struggle and having people share their experiences in return has been the 'most beautiful gift' in her life

Gregoire Trudeau, who had a happy childhood growing up in Montreal, revealed she started struggling with the eating disorder when she was 17.

'I remember feeling ashamed, thinking, "Why am I suffering from this?" On the surface I had it all,' she told the crowd on Thursday.

'I kept reading about what it was to be a bulimic and saying, "This is the last time I’m doing this to myself."

'I started to tremble because of too much binging and purging and thinking, "What is this?"'

Eating was a way for her to feel like she had some control of her life, even though the opposite was true, Gregoire Trudeau revealed in a 2011 interview.

She said: 'Addictions are biochemical imbalances of the brain, and binging and purging is a sign of a greater emotional wound.

'Eating was my only way of controlling my life, or so I thought. When you are addicted or suffering from a mental illness, you think you’re in complete control.

'But the opposite is true. You are, in fact, completely out of control.'

It wasn't until she was 21 that she broke down, reached out to her parents for help, and started on the long road to recovery.

Gregoire Trudeau started binging and purging starting from when she was 17 years old. She said she would often feel ashamed as well as weak and shaky

It wasn't until she was 21 that she broke down, reached out to her parents for help, and started on the long road to recovery

She opened up about her struggle in 2006 when she was still a television presenter - and has become a staunch advocate by sharing her own experiences.

On Thursday, she said she was once asked by a journalist whether she was ashamed of sharing her story, Global News reported.

She said: 'Ashamed? The moment I started sharing my story, obviously I had begun on my road to recovery.

'The response and the people who were opening up towards their own struggles to me and to other people around them was the most beautiful gift I’ve ever received.'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau right) has previously expressed his support of his wife, saying he was 'moved by her dedication' to causes like self esteem and mental health

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously expressed his support of his wife, saying he was 'moved by her dedication' to both women's issues and causes like self esteem and mental health.

The two grew up together in the affluent Mont Royal neighborhood of Montreal, where Gregoire Trudeau attended school with her future husband's younger brother.

She recalled seeing him in the newspapers years later, and described having a 'weird feeling' that they were meant to be together - a notion that her mother laughed off at the time.

The two met again as adults when they co-hosted a charity ball together and soon began dating before tying the knot in 2005.