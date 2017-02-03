Anthony Mundine calls Danny Green a 'b****' after fight

By Max Margan For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:25 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 10:51 EST, 4 February 2017

Anthony Mundine has labelled Danny Green 'a b****' and said he 'whipped his a***' during their controversial cruiserweight boxing bout on Friday night.

Green exacted revenge for his 2006 defeat against his arch nemesis in a bitter fight at the Adelaide Oval.

Speaking to the Caravan Conversations podcast on Saturday, Mundine insisted he won the bout, despite the judges scoring 94-94; 96-94 and 98-90 in Green's favour.

Anthony Mundine has labelled Danny Green 'a b****' and said he 'whipped his a***' during their controversial cruiserweight boxing bout on at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night

Mundine insisted he won the bout, despite the judges scoring 94-94; 96-94 and 98-90 in Green's favour

The 41-year-old said: 'I whipped his a*** for the second time two-nil, two zero'

Danny Green beat his long-time boxing rival Anthony Mundine in a bitter fight at the Adelaide Oval on Friday

'I feel alright man, the adrenaline was still pumping last night. I'm content man, I whipped his a*** again. He won three rounds max,' he said.

'I whipped his a*** for the second time two-nil, two zero. It ruins the credibility of the sport judging like this, officiating like this. It dampens a great sport.'

He added: 'I battered his a***, he was beat up, blood everywhere, claret was coming out from everywhere. I probably busted his nose, broke his nose.

'What more did I have to do? I dominated that fight.'

Green won on a split points decision, exacting belated revenge for his 2006 defeat to his arch nemesis

Green won the desperately tight encounter on a split points decision

Both fighters were deducted points for illegal blows during the fiery clash

The 41-year-old boxing champion and former NRL star slammed Green's tactics on the night and labelled him a 'b****'.

'Basically, he was being a b****. I wanted to fight, to engage, and all he wanted to do was to hold.'

Mundine also revealed he is considering appealing the controversial loss.

'We're gonna look into the avenues that we can take in order to get justice and seek justice because it's black and white,' he said.

'I was in control of the fight. Everything I was doing - I was sticking him with a jab... Everything he did I did better than him.'

The highly-anticipated fight between Green and Mundine was not short of controversy

Green said after the fight: 'That just feels so good. I'm an old man but I gave it my best'

Mundine lands a left jab during the fiery bout on Friday