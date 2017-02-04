Overtime deals let doctors rake in up to £600,000

By Sophie Borland Health Editor For The Daily Mail

Hospital doctors are earning up to almost £600,000 a year under extraordinary deals to clear NHS waiting lists, an investigation shows.

One consultant received £456,000 in overtime, a £35,700 ‘lifetime’ bonus and £2,900 for being on-call last year – on top of a £84,000 basic salary.

He works at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals in Preston and agreed to do extra clinics at the evenings and weekends to clear a backlog of patients needing treatment.

But he was able to negotiate an extortionate hourly rate due to a loophole in the consultant contract that allows them to refuse out-of-hours work.

A second doctor, at East Kent Hospitals in Canterbury, was paid £276,000 overtime and a £35,700 bonus on top of an £84,000 salary.

In total 20 consultants in England were paid overtime and bonuses of more than £200,000 last year on top of their basic salaries. MPs said the payments were unacceptable and accused doctors of profiteering from the NHS.

Hospital waiting lists are now at their highest in nine years and consultants are increasingly being asked to do overtime to clear the backlog.

Some 3.9million patients are awaiting routine operations, scans and treatments, including 1,200 who have been waiting more than a year. Hospital managers are under pressure to bring numbers down as they are fined if patients wait longer than the target 18 weeks.

The consultants are benefiting from a flawed contract drawn up under Labour in 2003 that enables them to refuse out-of-hours work. They must do ten sessions of work a week, usually about 40 hours.

But if they do additional work, usually evenings and weekends, those who have opted out can negotiate very high hourly rates when the hospital asks them to do extra clinics and surgery.

Hospitals feel obliged to pay high rates – sometimes over £200 an hour – as otherwise consultants can refuse to work extra. This is particularly true in areas where there is a shortage of specialists, such as complex cancer treatment, plastic surgery or orthopaedics.

Some consultants opt in to do out-of-hours work but earn much lower rates for doing so.

On top of their overtime, consultants are also entitled to lifetime bonuses for research or work carried out earlier in their career. These are known as clinical excellence awards and range from £3,000 to £76,000. They are paid each year until the doctor retires.

Norman Lamb MP (pictured) said: 'I really struggle to see how anyone can morally justify taking so much money from a system that we all know is under impossible pressure'

Liberal Democrat MP and former health minister Norman Lamb said of the overtime payments: ‘This is completely unacceptable practice which the Government should urgently address. It is profiteering at the expense of the NHS and patients.

‘I really struggle to see how anyone can morally justify taking so much money from a system that we all know is under impossible pressure.’

Tory MP Anne Main said: ‘This looks like yet another example of specialists sucking away valuable NHS resources.

‘The top of the tree has become far too heavy. Trusts are run by extremely well-paid chief executives, who then pay eye-watering sums for consultants. Worryingly, there is precious little to go to the front line where nurses and other staff struggle on modest salaries. It is no wonder the NHS is under severe strain.’

Labour MP Meg Hillier, who chairs the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said it was a ‘perfect storm’ – a shortage of consultants combined with soaring demand.

The NHS is going through the tightest financial squeeze in its history. Trusts across England are rationing routine operations and scans as they struggle to cope with a growing and ageing population.

The Daily Mail obtained figures on consultants’ pay from NHS Digital. Officials would not specify which hospitals they worked at, so we obtained further details from Freedom of Information requests.

These revealed that the consultant at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals was paid an extra £494,544 on top of a basic salary of around £84,000 – at a time when NHS managers in the county are considering imposing tighter restrictions on non-emergency caesareans, hip and knee surgery and varicose vein treatment.

The trust’s medical director Professor Mark Pugh agreed the huge payments were not sustainable and blamed a shortage of specialists.

‘We reviewed our policy and processes in July to restrict the number of hours our staff work,’ he said. ‘These changes have been fully implemented since November. We are also undertaking national and international recruitment.’

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has promised to reform consultants’ contracts to remove the opt-out for evening and weekend work.

But progress has stalled partly because ministers have been busy finalising the controversial junior doctors’ contract, which triggered a wave of strikes last year.