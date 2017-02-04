Home | News | Teenage girl dies a week after SA boating accident
Teenage girl dies a week after SA boating accident



  • 4 hours 12 minutes ago
  • A teenage girl who was injured in a boating accident in SA has died in hospital
  • The 14-year-old girl fell off an inflatable boat near Port Broughton on January 28
  • She died on Friday night at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide

By Anton Nilsson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:45 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 10:54 EST, 4 February 2017

A teenage girl who was injured in a boating accident in South Australia has died in hospital.

The 14-year-old girl fell off an inflatable boat near Port Broughton, on the Yorke Peninsula, around 11.30am on Saturday, January 28.

She passed away on Friday night at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide, police wrote in a statement. 

The girl hit her head on a beacon after falling off the inflatable boat, which was being towed by a motorboat, ABC reported. 

A local fisherman performed CPR on the girl, according to the news station.

Teenage girl dies a week after SA boating accident
