Netflix codes to help you watch favourite shows and films

A secret list of Netflix codes has been revealed, helping you watch your favourite TV shows and films.

From Asian action movies to baseball films, the codes allow you to access thousands of sub-genres - no matter where you live.

All you have to do is change the numerical code on the end of the ‘genre’ URL.

Netflix's internet television service is now available in 190 countries across the world.

The service normally only lets you search for films and TV shows using more general categories, like comedy or thriller.

There are at least two unofficial sites that have compiled the codes you need, including one that covers more than 27,000 sub-genres.

These include 20th century period pieces starring Meryl Streep (74188) and critically-acclaimed romantic French art house movies (65259).

WATCH WHAT YOU REALLY WANT: NETFLIX SECRET GENRE CODES To access the secret codes, simply put the code at the end of www.netflix.com/browse/genre The full list is published here Asian Action Movies (77232) Spy Action & Adventure (10702) Adult Animation (11881) Anime Sci-Fi (2729) Biographical Documentaries (3652) Baseball Movies (12339) Classic Comedies (31694) Classic Westerns (47465) Classic War Movies (48744) Romantic Comedies (5475) B-Horror Movies (8195) Cult Comedies (9434) Crime Documentaries (9875) Tearjerkers (6384) Courtroom Dramas (528582748) Political Dramas (6616) Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485) French Movies (58807) British Movies (10757) Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646) Zombie Horror Movies (75405) Sci-Fi Adventure (6926) Soccer Movies (12549) British TV Shows (52117)

Some codes may no longer work, as the site is constantly changing. There may also be variations due to regional differences.

However, with the thousands of genres on offer, there are plenty to pick from even if some don’t do the trick.

Netflix ended 2016 with nearly 94 million subscribers from around the world.

An expansion drive has meant that nearly half of Netflix users are now outside the US, a proportion expected to increase as it adds more customers.