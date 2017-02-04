Asda shopper finds snail in her mixed leaf salad

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Published: 10:37 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 11:11 EST, 4 February 2017

A fitness fanatic got more than she bargained for when she found a snail slithering around in her bag of salad.

Kia Newland, 30, a marketing director from Nottingham was shocked when she discovered the muddy mollusks on her Asda mixed leaf salad bag.

Kia took to twitter to write to Asda customer services. She said: 'Evening Asda, just want to say thanks for the extra fresh protein supplement in my salad,'

A snail was found in a bag of salad by shopper Kia Newland in Nottingham. The friendly customer laughed off the incident and ate the leaves but not before uploading a video of the slimy creature

The friendly shopper even included a laughter and snail emoji to show she wasn't upset at the mistake.

Asda replied: 'Hi there. Please return the packaging and foreign object to store where a colleague will assist further. Apologies'.

Incidents like this are far from common. In September, dozens of the world's deadliest spiders burst out of a bunch of bananas.

A nest of Brazilian wandering spiders were found by mother-of-two Sophie Newcombe in her Leicester home.

The killer spiders have the potential to cause death within hours as well as very painful erections in males.