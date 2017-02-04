Family raise £225,000 to help their son with cancer

By Ben Ellery for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 11:04 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 11:22 EST, 4 February 2017

Little Freddie Hunt suffers up to 80 fits a day

A family who raised £225,000 with the help of their community for life-saving cancer surgery for their two-year-old son have been told they must find another £215,000 in a 'punch in the guts'.

Little Freddie Hunt suffers up to 80 fits a day and doctors warned his parents he was a 'ticking timebomb' after a brain scan revealed a tumour the size of a fist in his head.

NHS doctors did not have the specialist facilities to operate on a tumour that size so his parents, David and Abi Hunt, raised £225,000 for surgery in America following a huge community effort.

However, experts at the Barrow Neurological Institute, in Felix Arizona, which specialises in hypothalamic hamartoma, have now examined Freddie and told the family the first surgery will cost £320,000.

Further surgery and proton beam therapy will also be necessary, taking the cost up to around £450,000.

Speaking from America, Mr Hunt, 44, from Yateley, Hampshire, said last night: 'To put a value on my son's life has been agony and then to be told that we can't afford that price felt like being punched in the gut.

'Problems started with Freddie when he just two-weeks-old – he would have mini-fits where his eyes would roll back in his head. We pushed our doctors for an MRI scan and it wasn't until he was two that they carried one out.

'They found a huge tumour wrapped around his brain. It was so rare that the NHS said it wasn't on their list of things it funded sending people abroad for treatment.

'We had no idea what to do. My wife wrote on Facebook asking for people to wish on a star for Freddie during a meteor shower last year.

'Before we knew it people were offering us money and we found a hospital that could carry out the treatment.

'Unfortunately, it will cost twice as much as we have but we've decided to head to America and have borrowed on our credit cards so we can afford the first surgery.

'We will have to worry about the rest later.'

Mrs Hunt said:' It is a huge setback for us but we are still going ahead with the operation.

'We are going to get a few loans here and there - bits and pieces - but we are still going to get ahead with it. It is just about how we are going to get through the next part of it.'

All I want him to do is to make sure when he comes out that he recognises me. I made up a book with loads of photos in to see if I can get a reaction from him if he is not able to speak much.

'My little Freddie doesn't seem to know any different, he seems to think he's just going on holiday which is quite hard to take.

'It's unbelievable the support we are receiving from everybody and it's not gone forgotten what was raised before at all. It's still amazing what was raised to make a start on the treatment.

'It's very tough for all of us but hopefully we will come back and we will come back with a well little boy which would just the best outcome we could ever wish for.'

Freddie's family are now with him at hospital in America and awaiting surgery on Thursday.

