Inside the crumbling remains of a haunted Scottish castle

Crumbling and overgrown, this Scottish castle turned Second World War hospital now lies abandoned.

Buchanan Castle in Stirlingshire became a military hospital which treated Rudolf Hess, a leading Nazi who helped write Hitler's book Mein Kampf.

It lies to the west of the village of Drymen and the overgrown remains stand within formerly landscaped grounds.

On May 10 1941, Deputy Fuhrer Hess flew to Britain on a secret mission to negotiate peace with the Duke of Hamilton behind Hitler's back.

But his plane ran out of fuel and he injured his ankle while parachuting to the ground. He was arrested and taken to Buchanan Castle for treatment.

The stunning pictures show moss and ivy taking over the former castle, which was partially demolished in 1954 and no longer has a roof.

The wooden insulation has been left exposed and rotting and vines have taken root on them.

From a distance, you can even make out the towers which are missing turrets and have fallen into disrepair.

The haunting images were taken by an urban explorer and photographer known only as The Forgotten Scotland.

For this impressive shoot, the explorer used the lightweight Olympus Em5 DSLR Camera, which was easy to carry whilst exploring the castle's ruins.

The Forgotten Scotland explorer said: 'I had, unknowingly, driven past Buchanan Castle for many years on my way to the eastern shores of Loch Lomond.

'I first heard about it online and from then on I was intrigued by its beauty, but also its surprising history.

'During WW2 it had an unexpected use, keeping Adolf Hitler's right-hand man, Rudolph Hess as a prisoner of war in 1941.

'The main problem with shooting in a location like this is trying not to die.

'You have to watch your every step, for holes in the floors, sharp objects sticking out from the overgrowth, and precarious beams or loose masonry hanging overhead.

'I just want people to look at the photos and for them to use their imagination – what was it like decades ago, the sounds, the smells, the mood.

'Hopefully then people can appreciate the history that is often hidden on their doorstep.'

