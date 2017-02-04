The moment Beckham's 'push for a knighthood' went public?

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 08:52 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 08:52 EST, 4 February 2017

When David Beckham perched up on The Jonathan Ross Show sofa in December 2013, the programme's host gushed over his chances of a knighthood.

But hacked emails of the former England captain suggest that the segment was planted by his PR manager, Simon Oliveira.

Oliveira allegedly wrote in an email to the programme's producers: 'Maybe Jonathan should ask about the knighthood and say he should get it. What do you think? David is up for it.'

When David Beckham perched up on The Jonathan Ross Show sofa in December 2013, the programme's host gushed over his chances of a knighthood

When the former England captain made his appearance, he was duly asked about such an honour on the show, with Ross speaking in glowing terms about him.

The presenter said: 'We haven't heard the announcement of the honours this year, so they haven't tipped you a wink or anything?

He added: 'I'm going to stick my neck out and I'm convinced you are going to get it, I don't see how they could possibly pass you over.

'I know they decide later this month, how can they not give you not give you a knighthood? You can trust me on this one, I'm pretty sure.'

In response to this, Beckham quipped: 'Well, last time I was on the show you said I was definitely going to the Olympics with Stuart Pearce [Team GB's 2012 football coach}, and look how that turned out.'

The presenter said: 'We haven't heard the announcement of the honours this year, so they haven't tipped you a wink or anything?'

Beckham was England captain when he was awarded the OBE in 2003 for his services to football

But the idea of it being deliberate has been denied by the TV presenter, who tweeted: 'I wasn't asked to ask any questions. There were no restrictions or requests. Absolute nonsense.'

The hacked emails also suggest allegations surrounding his stance in the Scottish referendum and investing in loss-making companies to reduce his tax bill.

Beckham’s representatives dismissed the claims, stating that the emails had been ‘hacked and doctored’ from a private account.

A spokesperson for David Beckham said: 'This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

'David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world.

'David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long term.

'Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

'David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.'