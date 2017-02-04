Shoplifter drew face on a BRA and pretending it was a baby

By Dave Burke For Mailonline

Published: 08:12 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 08:53 EST, 4 February 2017

A shoplifter dressed a cuddly dog toy in a baby grow and drew a face on a bra in a bizarre effort to fool security staff.

Saffron Curtiss-McGinty used the elaborate ploy in an attempt to hide stolen goods at a B&M Bargains store in Solihull, West Midlands, under a child's buggy.

But the 18-year-old lacked a baby to justify the pram, and security guards were not fooled.

A police chief who saw the funny side said she would not win any awards for her artwork, and described it as 'abstract'.

The 'abstract' get-up was designed to fool security guards into thinking she was wheeling a baby around

After being stopped, she slapped a store manager in the face.

The soft toy was dressed in a baby grow and scratch mitts, with a crude face scrawled on half a bra.

She was stopped at the store's exit on January 27, and staff found scented candles, sweets and an electric toothbrush hidden in the buggy.

She was arrested and charged with theft and assault.

Curtiss-McGinty, of Highgate, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of shoplifting, having been identified on CCTV stealing from the same store on the previous day.

In reality it was a soft toy dog with half a bra over its face. Security guards were not fooled

She was handed a 12-month community order and told to attend a rehabilitation course by Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Curtiss-McGinty must also pay compensation and court costs.

Solihull Police Chief Inspector Jack Hadley, said: 'She won't win any awards for her artwork that's for sure. I guess her baby portrait could politely be described as "abstract".

'We have known thieves try to use a child's buggy before to conceal stolen items - it's a tactic police and retailers are aware of - but I've never come across a case of anyone making their own child!

'Shoplifting is a serious matter though, and figures show that West Midlands Police investigates some 16,000 shop thefts a year. It costs the tax-payer more than £1-million.'