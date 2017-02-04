Ron Goldman's family opens up about OJ Simpson civil case

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:09 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 08:54 EST, 4 February 2017

Ron Goldman's family has opened up about their victory in the civil case brought against OJ Simpson 20 years ago, saying it had left them feeling 'very empty'.

Fred Goldman, Ron's father, and Kim Goldman, his sister, spoke on Good Morning America Friday, with Fred saying that he thinks about his son every day. Ron was 25 years old when he was found stabbed to death in 1994 along with Nicole Brown Simpson, Simpson's ex-wife, at her home.

Simpson was famously found not guilty during his criminal trial, which ended in 1995. But he lost the civil case filed against him by the Goldman and Brown families two years later.

The former football player, who still maintains his innocence, was jailed in 2008 after being convicted of an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He was given a 33-year sentence with the possibility of parole after nine years, meaning Simpson could walk free in October - a perspective that invokes 'disgust' for Fred.

Fred Goldman (pictured), Ron Goldman's father, said on Good Morning America Friday that winning a civil case against O.J. Simpson 20 years ago had left his family feeling 'very empty'

Ron's sister Kim (pictured) said she still thought about her brother all the time and that she saw similarities between him and her 13-year-old son

Simpson (pictured in court) was found not guilty during his criminal trial, which ended in 1995. But he lost the civil case filed against him by the Goldman and Brown families two years later

Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman and Brown families after losing the civil case.

'Despite us winning, it left us very empty,' Fred said on Good Morning America. 'But I think it set an upward path for other victims and survivors. And I think it gave a lot of room for people to start rebuilding and healing when you get to be in the driver's seat.'

Kim said she still thought about her brother 'all the time', while Fred said it hurt to think about 'all the things that didn't happen'.

'All of Ron's dreams that didn't come to fruition. Ron's getting married, having kids,' Fred added.

Simpson might be released on parole in October after an armed robbery conviction. Fred said he felt 'disgust' and Kim summarized her feelings towards Simpson by saying: 'Rot in hell'

Ron (left) was 25 years old when he was found stabbed to death in 1994 along with Nicole Brown Simpson (right), Simpson's ex-wife, at her home

Ron's sister sometimes sees similarities between her late brother and her own 13-year-old son.

'Sometimes he'll do something I'm like, "God, my brother, used to do that." Or he has a freckle pattern that reminds me of my brother,' Kim said.

She explained why she had written to Simpson in prison and that she once wanted to go visit him 'to see him small'.

'I wanted to see him be reduced to something that was more manageable for me because at that time it was just overwhelming,' Kim said.

She did not end up visiting Simpson because she said his attorney would have required her to sign a confidentiality agreement, which she opposed.

Simpson (pictured in court in June 1995) was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman and Brown families after losing the civil case

Fred meanwhile still wrestles with the criminal trial verdict.

'I still, to this day, have a hard time with the fact that he wasn't found guilty, in the criminal trial. Everything was there. Everything was in place. But too much other junk got involved,' he said.

Kim, who has become an advocate for victims of domestic violence, said winning the civil case still meant something for her family because 'twelve people unanimously found him responsible for Ron and Nicole's murder.'

'That was all we ever wanted, to have it on the record that he was the one that did it,' she said.

When Good Morning America brought up the idea of Simpson possibly walking free in October, Fred said he felt 'disgust'. Kim summarized her feelings towards Simpson by saying: 'Rot in hell.'