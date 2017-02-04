Usain Bolt entertains at Nitro Athletics in Melbourne

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, has run against 16-year-old schoolgirl from country Queensland as the Nitro Atheltics kicked off in Melbourne.

On Saturday, Bolt warmed up the 7000-strong crowd by high-fiving fans and competitors, joining the entertainers in dance and running the second leg of the mixed 4x100m against Riley Day - who took two weeks of her Year 12 studies to race.

Crowd favourite and Olympic hurdler Michelle Jenneke performed her signature warm up dance before taking out the 100m hurdles.

High five: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt runs onto the field at the start of the Nitro Athletics series

Olympic champion Usain Bolt dances with entertainers before the start of the Nitro Athletics series

World famous warm up: Michelle Jenneke of Australia warms up before the Women's 100m hurdles

Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt (centre) and Asafa Powell (left) run onto the field at the start of the Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday

Focused: Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs in the relay during Nitro Athletics at Lakeside Stadium

The Bolt All Stars won the night, with Australia claiming second spot in the six-team event.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic champion, has committed to competing in all three Nitro events over an eight-day period.

He lined up on Saturday in the second leg of the mixed 4x100m relay against three other men and two female sprinters - Mariko Nagano from Japan and 16-year-old Riley Day.

With fellow Jamaican and former world record holder Asafa Powell running the opening leg for the All Stars against five women, Bolt was always going to get the baton in first place.

The gap was much bigger by the time he handed off to Jenna Prandini, although Day was also impressive.

Up and over: Michelle Jenneke of Australia wins the Women's 100m hurdles during the Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne

A winning smile: Michelle Jenneke of Australia wins the Women's 100m hurdles

Michelle Jenneke of Australia reacts after winning the Women's 100m hurdles during the Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday

The All Stars won the mixed relay with plenty to spare, while Jack Hale stormed home to get third spot for Australia.

Earlier in the night, Day was an impressive second behind Prandini in the women's 150m.

One of the most exciting events of the night was the mixed three-minute challenge.

Despite being required to step down from her preferred distances, Olympic steeplechase and 5000m finalist LaCaze had Australia in front at the halfway stage.

With the near-capacity crowd roaring their approval, 800m specialist Mathews extended the advantage, finishing 10 metres clear of second-placed Kenyan Elijah Kipchirchir.

Morgan Mitchell of Australia (centre) competes in the Mixed 2x300 Metre Relay

Shout out: Ryan Gregson of Australia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Mixed Distance Medley

'I got into the home straight and knew I had the wind behind me at that point,' said LaCaze.

'My legs definitely weren't finding much in those last 20 seconds and I kept trying to work out what that was in distance.'

Rising Australian middle distance star Matthew Ramsden, representing the Bolt All Stars, outsprinted compatriot Jeff Riseley to win the men's elimination mile.

The last-placed runner after each of the first three laps was cut from the race, making for a compelling mix of sprinting and jogging.

The women's elimination mile was more straightforward, with Rio Olympian Linden Hall claiming a commanding victory for the home team.

Other Australian winners on the night included Michelle Jenneke in the 100m hurdles and Kurtis Marschall, who tied for top spot in the pole vault.

The remaining two Nitro Series meets are on Thursday and next Saturday.

The first-ever edition of the revolutionary Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium on Saturday night ticked plenty of boxes

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt runs onto the field at the start of the Nitro Athletics