A week's worth of rain to fall in just a DAY

Almost a week's worth of rain is set to fall in Britain on Monday with Wales, the west of England and Scotland worst affected.

Up to 20mm of rain and 60mph winds will batter the UK thanks to weather moving in from the Atlantic.

Today there is rain in the north, east and west of Britain but the rest of the country is enjoying sunny spells.

Sunday will be mostly overcast before a week's worth of rain will fall on Monday.

The calm before the storm: The south of England enjoyed calm and sunny spells on Saturday. Pictured: Swanage Beach in Dorset

Splish splash: Two children paddle on Swanage beach in Dorset as the south of England avoids rain which troubles the north

Blown away: Porthleven in Cornwall suffered storm damage from Friday with wooden baulks, which protect the harbour and its fishing boats from the force of the waves, snapped in half

Met Office forecaster Emma Sillitoe said: 'Heavy rainfall on Monday will affect most of the country as the rain will be moving slowly eastwards.'

She said 15 to 20mm of rainfall is expected on Monday where the long term local average is about 100mm for February.

'It is about a fifth of rainfall for the month in one day,' she said.

Wales could get gusts of 45mph to 50mph while the Scottish coast could see winds of 55mph to 60mph.

It can be traced back to weather moving in from the Atlantic that will be a 'quite a slow moving' system.

The rain is set to move away by Tuesday but it will linger around the east coast and the winds will not be as strong.

Forecaster Mark Wilson described the weekend's weather as a 'north-south split'.

'The north of the UK will be blustery with some further heavy rain and some hill snow,' he said.

'In the south of the UK, apart from a few showers, it will be a much drier day to come with lighter winds and some sunny spells.'

He said as Saturday and Sunday progress, 'temperatures are going to start to fall'.

'In the last couple of days, they have been quite mild, but by Sunday daytime, highs will range between 5C (41F) and 8C (46.4F),' said Mr Wilson. 'It will be noticeably colder.'

Waves crash into the sea front at Porthleven in Cornwall at high tide as 'Storm Doris' continues to batter the country

Friday: Giant waves crashed into the a train at Dawlish in Devon, as the UK was battered by rain and winds set to return on Monday

Yesterday Hurricane-force winds sent 20ft waves crashing against a coastal railway line.

Dramatic footage from the front of a CrossCountry train in Dawlish, Devon, shows the sea waves battering against a moving train.

The high tide mixed with the strong winds made the line impassable and services were cancelled or rerouted.

Passengers on routes such as Dundee-Penzance and Manchester Piccadilly-Paignton were able to switch to other operators at Exeter or Plymouth.