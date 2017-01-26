Video shows a very different side to pensioner found dead

By Isobel Frodsham and Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 09:15 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 09:15 EST, 4 February 2017

Identified: David Lytton had travelled to the UK from Pakistan two days before his death

A home video showing a very different side to the 'loner' pensioner found dead on Saddleworth Moor has been released.

David Lytton, 67, was discovered clothed and lying on the ground above Dovestone Reservoir in Greater Manchester on December 12, 2015.

Now a video, taken 21 years before his tragic death, shows him getting close to a female friend.

In the footage, the former tube driver was seen tenderly touching a woman's arm as they headed inside a church before the ceremony.

The next clip shows the pensioner speaking briefly to the bride before he and another woman are seen slow dancing together.

Last month, after a year of investigations, Mr Lytton was identified as the mysterious man who was found dead in the rural moors with traces of rat poison in his blood.

He had no wallet, mobile phone or other identification on his person when he was found and remained unidentified despite public appeals and CCTV footage of his last known movements.

He is seen in a new home video entering a wedding ceremony with a female friend and dancing with another at the reception

The day before he was found dead on the moor, Mr Lytton had travelled by train from London to Manchester Piccadilly (pictured)

CCTV images of a man matching the description of Mr Lytton revealed he was at Ealing Broadway station in London on the morning of December 11

The only items found were three train tickets, including a return to London, and £130 in £10 notes.

Various theories emerged of who he was, including that he was a international spy.

However, former neighbours of the pensioner revealed he was a 'lonely character'.

Peter Dias who lived next door to Mr Lytton in Streatham, south London and invited him to the wedding, told Sky News he was shocked that he had been found dead.

He said: 'In all the years we lived here with him, we've had little interaction with him but he was always a pleasant person.

'I think David was just glad that we invited him to the wedding and he took the opportunity to come. He was quite social on his table that he was sitting at apparently. I think he was just very glad of that and the other few occasions when we would invite him to family parties.'

Mr Dias lived near Mr Lytton until 2005 when Mr Lytton moved to Pakistan without any warning.

Last month it was confirmed Mr Lytton travelled from Lahore to London Heathrow on December 10 and appeared to have no return travel arrangements.

It was revealed he also had a 10cm metal plate inserted into his left leg between 2001 and 2015, which indicated the operation would have taken place in Pakistan.

A container of medicine found on his body was also linked to Pakistan.

A path that leads to the lay-by where the man's body was found at Dovestone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester

CHILLING DEATHS ON SADDLEWORTH MOOR Saddleworth Moor, which is situated in the South Pennines, became infamous in the 1960s as the burial site of four victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley. The pair lured children and teenagers to their deaths, with their victims sexually tortured before being buried on the moor in Greater Manchester. In 1965, the bodies of Lesley Ann Downey and John Kilbride were discovered at the remote hillside, having been buried there during the previous two years. Saddleworth Moor was also the site of a 1949 plane crash. The twin-engined British European Airways Douglas Dakota plane crashed into the hillside after taking off from Belfast, killing 24.

Another neighbour, Veda Best, 73, told The Guardian he was in a relationship for more than 15 years with a woman who aided him as he battled depression - which Ms Best said was a result of a family fall out.

She said: 'He had a lady friend who used to come and visit him. She would come and clean his house, bring him things like a kettle and a stereo. They were close.

'I don’t know exactly what the details are about his family but I know they had fallen out and David was depressed about it. He had been cast out.'

In the days leading up to his death, CCTV images of Mr Lytton showed him walking through Ealing Broadway station in London on the morning of December 11, then in Euston and Manchester Piccadilly stations.

He later went into The Clarence pub in Greenfield, Saddleworth, and asked the landlord the way to 'the top of the mountain'.

A number of other theories about his identity had been discounted, including speculation that a survivor from a plane crash in 1949 near Indian's Head - the outcrop where he was discovered by a cyclist - that killed 24 people may have made a pilgrimage to the site.

Last month, Greater Manchester Police released a statement which said: 'After more than a year of painstaking inquiries, which included media appeals being released in the UK and Pakistan, as well as assistance from the National Crime Agency, detectives investigating the mysterious case of 'Neil Dovestones' have made a positive identification.

'At an inquest in Heywood earlier today, senior coroner for Oldham, Mr Simon Nelson confirmed that the true identity of the man found close to Dovestones Reservoir is David Lytton, 67, from London.'

A full inquest into his death is to be held on March 14.