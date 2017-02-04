Horrible Histories writer wages war on rival Lucy Worsley

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 06:49 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 06:49 EST, 4 February 2017

Horrible Histories writer Terry Deary has launched an attack on his TV rival Lucy Worsley, claiming that she was 'particularly spiteful' to him when they met.

The children's author, 71, said the historian had a 'posh little voice', before describing her as a 'b****'.

He referred in particular to their appearance as guest judges on MasterChef together in 2014, during which he claims there were a 'few needly comments'.

Mr Deary told the i that Ms Worsley, who is chief curator at the Historic Royal Palaces, is his 'bête noire of the moment'.

Explaining his answer, he said: 'Her posh little voice. Her insistence on play-acting and thinking her performances are actually quality drama.

'The fact she’s head of the royal palaces, which should all be left to rot anyway.

'And the fact she was particularly spiteful to me when we met.

'She just had a few needly comments – there I was on MasterChef as a judge with her and I was in a bow tie eating posh food, so I’m not working class. You b****! '

It is not clear exactly what was said when they met on Masterchef.

Fellow guest and academic Mary Beard was unable to shed any light, telling MailOnline today: 'I was concentrating on the delicious food!'

Ms Worsley, whose new programme British History's Biggest Fibs is currently being shown on the BBC, is not the only historian that Deary has had a public spat with.

He previously said historians were 'nearly as seedy and devious as politicians’. David Starkey in response described Mr Deary as a 'parasite on historians'.

The Horrible Histories writer has also had a public row with Niall Ferguson over his book on the British Empire.

Speaking to the i, the Horrible Histories writer said: '[Ferguson] thinks he’s my bugbear.

He referred in particular to their appearance as guest judges on MasterChef together in 2014 (pictured), during which he claims there were a 'few needly comments' . Academic Mary Beard was also at the dinner

'I just said something nasty about him and he packed his bags and went to America, saying, "People in Britain don’t appreciate me! They criticise me!". Well, yes, that’s because you’re a f***tard.'

Mr Deary told MailOnline: 'I am a professional actor turned children’s author. I have no qualifications as an historian and always decline to be called one.

'I wrote Horrible Histories as entertainments and have over 150 fiction titles to my name.

'The illustrious and perceptive Dr Starkey had it spot on when he called me a "parasite".'