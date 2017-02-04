Home | News | Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER
Louvre suspect 'posted pro-ISIS messages on Twitter'
Husky closes his eyes and enjoys a very relaxing massage 

Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER



  • 4 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 41
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER
  • Florin Grosu, 33, was seen lying face down in the road in Romford, East London
  • He was caught on camera thrusting hips while looking around sheepishly at 11am
  • Grosu charged with public indecency and bailed to appear in court yesterday 

A man was filmed allegedly trying to have sex with a drain cover.

Baffled onlookers saw Florin Grosu, 33, lying face down in the road in Romford, East London.

He was caught on camera thrusting his hips while looking around sheepishly at 11am.

 Baffled onlookers saw Florin Grosu, 33, lying face down in the road in Romford, East London

Baffled onlookers saw Florin Grosu, 33, lying face down in the road in Romford, East London

The one-minute video, handed to The Sun by a passenger in a passing car, ends with sirens blaring as police arrive to arrest him.

Grosu was charged with public indecency and bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court yesterday.

But he didn't turn up to the hearing and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

 Grosu was charged with public indecency and bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court (pictured) yesterday

Grosu was charged with public indecency and bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court (pictured) yesterday

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told MailOnline: 'Detectives in Havering have charged a man with criminal damage and two indecency offences. 

'Florin Grosu, 33, of Yew Tree Gardens, Romford, was charged on Thursday, 19 January with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage.

'The offence follows an incident on Tuesday, 17 January in Mawney Road, Romford.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
Trending, Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER, Florin Grosu
view more articles

About Article Author

Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Grandmother married to Briton for 27 years to be deported

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Ivanka's fashion label defend the troubled brand

Latest Nigeria News