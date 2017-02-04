Man caught having sex with a DRAIN COVER
- Florin Grosu, 33, was seen lying face down in the road in Romford, East London
- He was caught on camera thrusting hips while looking around sheepishly at 11am
- Grosu charged with public indecency and bailed to appear in court yesterday
A man was filmed allegedly trying to have sex with a drain cover.
Baffled onlookers saw Florin Grosu, 33, lying face down in the road in Romford, East London.
He was caught on camera thrusting his hips while looking around sheepishly at 11am.
The one-minute video, handed to The Sun by a passenger in a passing car, ends with sirens blaring as police arrive to arrest him.
Grosu was charged with public indecency and bailed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court yesterday.
But he didn't turn up to the hearing and police issued a warrant for his arrest.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman told MailOnline: 'Detectives in Havering have charged a man with criminal damage and two indecency offences.
'Florin Grosu, 33, of Yew Tree Gardens, Romford, was charged on Thursday, 19 January with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage.
'The offence follows an incident on Tuesday, 17 January in Mawney Road, Romford.
