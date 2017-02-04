Racist solicitor filmed ranting at a mother and her son

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

Published: 05:51 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 06:24 EST, 4 February 2017

A solicitor was filmed launching a foul-mouthed racist rant at a mother and her young son while they were aboard a first class train carriage.

Alexander 'AJ' MacKinnon, 47, was filmed hurling the abuse at Sanaa Shahid and her four-year-old son Zayn while the pair were travelling home to Glasgow from London on Virgin train.

In the shocking footage, MacKinnon is heard saying to them: 'How did you get into first class? You don't deserve to be in first class.

Alexander MacKinnon (left) was filmed hurling the abuse at Sanaa Shahid and her son Zayn (right)

'You should be in common class. In fact, you shouldn't be in this country at all.

'You don't deserve to be here. Bloody foreigners. Where were you even born?'

Mrs Shahid, who is a lawyer who has lived in Scotland all her life, told The Daily Record the abuse started after MacKinnon 'behaved aggressively' towards her son.

She said: 'I was taken aback. I've lived in Scotland all my life and nothing of this nature has ever happened to me. I told him straight that he was being racist and the staff on the train heard it.

'There were another 10 to 12 passengers in the carriage and not one of them spoke up. That was shocking too.'

She decided to film him after she saw him drinking red wine straight from the bottle.

Shortly afterwards, the mother informed the train manager and the police.

However she added that MacKinnon was made aware she had reported him and subsequently rang a friend to complain she was 'wasting police time' by accusing him of being racist.

Mrs Shahid praised train staff who assisted her during the incident, which took place at 2.30pm on December 29 after the family went to visit her husband Aftab, 36.

MacKinnon reportedly 'liked' Donald Trump, English Defence League, the BNP, the Scottish BNP and various Scottish Conservative associations on social media and posted articles about former UKIP leader Nigel Farage prior to the incident.

However, these have since been removed.

He appeared at Carlisle Magistrates Court on Tuesday and admitted a racially aggravated public order offence.

He was fined £1154, plus £50 compensation, a £150 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.