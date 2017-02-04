ISIS teens to remain in jail over Sydney terror plot

By Riley Morgan and Max Margan For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

The first details of the Bankstown terror plot have been uncovered after the father of one of the accused teenagers told a court of his son's spiral towards radicalisation.

It began with a family holiday to Egypt when the 16-year-old allegedly attempted to run away and join Islamic militants.

The plan backfired when he was allegedly detained and tortured.

Back in Sydney, nine months later, the boy and another 16-year-old were charged with preparing a terrorist act and membership of a terrorist organisation.

They were arrested by counter-terrorism police in October last year outside a prayer hall in Bansktown in Sydney's west.

The backpack they were carrying allegedly had a chilling array of weapons ready to use during their attack.

It allegedly contained a torch, a knife sharpener, two camouflage-print neck gaiters, a handwritten Arabic note pledging allegiance to the caliphate and two hunting knives bought earlier that day, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Items found on the first boy's mobile phone reportedly included web searches such as 'going jihad when parents are alive' and an article titled 'Jihadi John's journey from schoolboy to executioner.'

His father told a court he was tortured while in detention in Egypt and found it difficult to readjust to life in Australia.

One of the teenagers was allegedly arrested last year for not standing for the national anthem at his high school

'Since Egypt, he's having a hard time,' he said, according to the paper. 'I said I would send him to a psychologist and everything would be all right.'

The second teenager was in possession of a video in which he slashed a sheep's throat with a knife, Parramatta Children's Court heard.

One of the boys drew comparisons between himself and teen terrorist Farhad Jabar, who fatally shot police accountant Curtis Cheng outside NSW Police headquarters in Parramatta.

'When they come, I'm going to do something to them that they have never seen before,' he allegedly said.

'I'm going to do something bigger.'

One of the boys drew comparisons between himself and teen terrorist Farhad Jabar, who fatally shot police accountant Curtis Cheng

The court heard on Friday the boys had referred to policemen as 'pigs' and spoken of one day taking wives and slaves.

Magistrate Katherine Thompson denied both applications for bail saying she wasn't convinced either would be able to abide by the proposed conditions.

'The pattern of behaviour demonstrated by (the accused) gives the court very little confidence that (the) family will have the controlling influence needed,' she said.

Ms Thompson also allowed a forensics test - which the teens had previously refused - which is to include photographing their faces and taking mouth swabs and hair samples.

The teens are due to face court again on March 31.