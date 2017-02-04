Criminals bribed security staff to fit ankle tags loosely

By Charlie Moore For Mailonline

Published: 03:52 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 04:35 EST, 4 February 2017

Ex-security worker Martin Crean is understood to have been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes

Dozens of convicts are suspected of bribing security staff to fit their electronic ankle bracelets loosely so they could take them off and go out at night.

It is feared convicts were able to pull off their tags and put them back on in the morning to trick the authorities that they had been in bed all night.

Three security workers at Capita, which is contracted to run the Government's Electronic Monitoring Service, have been arrested.

They are suspected of taking bribes of £400 a time to help at least 32 offenders beat their court-imposed curfews.

The Metropolitan Police said 14 people, including the three current and former EMS workers, have been arrested.

One of those is understood to be 46-year-old Martin Crean from Romford, East London, who is said to have been sacked by the firm.

His home was reportedly raided after a convict was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder when he was meant to be under curfew.

Scotland Yard said a 46-year-old man, a former EMS employee, was arrested in Romford, Essex, on January 3 on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and theft of tagging equipment.

Crean's mother told The Sun's Tom Wells: 'I had better give Martin a call. I am going to close the door now thank you.'

Capita won the six-year £400 million contract for electronically tagging criminals in 2014 after security firms G4S and Serco became embroiled in an overcharging scandal.

The Ministry of Justice said it was 'urgently' investigating the claims.

A 45-year-old man from Barking, Essex, and 57-year-old woman from Romford - both current employees - were arrested on January 18 on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

A further 11 people were arrested in connection with the investigation in January, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A spokesman for the EMS said: 'We have a zero tolerance policy against any of our employees who act in any way to undermine the robustness of the electronic monitoring service.

'The small number of employees being investigated regarding this isolated issue were swiftly taken off duties and we are closely co-operating with the Metropolitan Police Service.'

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: 'Detectives in Newham borough are investigating a series of offences involving the monitoring of offenders.

'Police had become aware that offender monitoring equipment was being used inappropriately.'

A spokesman for the MoJ said: 'Public protection is our priority. We are urgently investigating and working closely with the police.'

All 14 suspects have been bailed to dates in early April and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

MailOnline has contacted Capita for further comment.