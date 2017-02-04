Shadow minister receives £180,000 from Chinese law firm

By Gerri Peev Political Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 04:36 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 04:45 EST, 4 February 2017

Barry Gardiner, the shadow international trade and climate change secretary, has received £180,000 from a firm with links to the Chinese state

One of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow ministers has received £180,000 from a firm with links to the Chinese state.

Barry Gardiner, who served as a Northern Ireland and Trade minister under the Labour government, got the cash to pay for staff costs.

Mr Gardiner, the shadow international trade and climate change secretary, has also been employing the son of the firm's founder in his Westminster office.

The payments from law firm Christine Lee & Co are partly going towards this son's salary, parliamentary records show.

The veteran MP, who came into Westminster in the 1997 election, has been supportive of China's attempts to get more involved in Britain's nuclear industry, including the Hinkley Point power plant.

The donations from Christine Lee & Co, which acts as the main legal adviser to the Chinese embassy, were properly declared in the register of interests.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

But one Labour source told the Times, which highlighted the payments, 'When you are in that kind of [shadow cabinet] role, it is problematic.

'Basically this woman is paying for her son to have a parliamentary pass.'

Mr Gardiner told the Times that Christine Lee's son, Daniel Wilkes, had volunteered in his office before securing employment through an 'open appointment process'.

He said he had never been 'improperly requested by, or influenced by' the firm in his political work.

He later added in a statement: 'Christine Lee & Co have generously supported my work as a Member of Parliament over many years.

The donations are from Christine Lee & Co, which acts as the main legal adviser to the Chinese embassy. Pictured is the founder of the firm Christine Lee

'The firm has enabled me to appoint a strong research support team to hold the government to account.

'This has always been transparently and appropriately recorded in the register of members’ interests.'

A spokesperson for the law firm said: 'Christine Lee & Co is proud of its record of public service and the support it has provided to the democratic process.

'We have never sought to influence any politician improperly or to seek any favours in return for the support that we have provided.'

Mr Gardiner was born in Glasgow and studied philosophy at Harvard before doing research at Cambridge. He won the seat of Brent North in North West London in the 1997 election.

He has lectured at the Academy of National Economy in Moscow and is a former chairman of Labour Friends of Israel. The 60 year old has also worked as a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office and as a minister in the Department for Trade and Industry and DEFRA.

He called for Gordon Brown to resign as prime minister in 2008.