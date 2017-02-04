Man brutally beaten at McDonald's in Sydney

By Peter Devlin For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:12 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 05:12 EST, 4 February 2017

A young man has been brutally beaten with a metal walking stick while eating breakfast at McDonald's in Sydney's city centre.

Corey Matthews was at McDonald's on corner of Pitt and Park Street on Friday when he was attacked.

He left hospital on Saturday with 12 stitches and a brushed and swollen eye, 9 News reported.

He was allegedly attacked by a man with a metal walking stick, who had been begging for money and food only minutes earlier.

Mr Matthews said the unprovoked attack occurred when he stopped in to help a female staff member.

'It was a huge thrash across the ear…and it was a few times but then the last time it was a massive thrash and then that's when it hit me and I fell to the floor,' Mr Matthews said.

'I was covered in blood my clothes were in blood… my hands… my arms… the floor.'

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged with common assault, reckless wounding and actual bodily harm.

