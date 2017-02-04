Neglected dog with a mop of dirty matted gets a hair cut

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 04:54 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 05:19 EST, 4 February 2017

A neglected dog whose matted ball of dirty fur made her breed unidentifiable has had a haircut and given a name as the RSPCA launch an investigation into how she ended up resembling a 'dirty mop'.

The tiny shih tzu has been named Rosie and was handed into a veterinary practice in Bury after she was found near Clarence Park, Bury, by a member of the public.

In addition to her overgrown coat her flesh was covered in deep wounds and her skin was bleeding.

Rosie the shih tzu soon after she was found roaming the streets of Bury and handed into the veterinary practice

The small dog resembled a mop. Her skin was covered in wounds and bleeding

Rosie is thought to be aged between three and six-years-old, had no microchip or ID tag when she was handed in to vets, who immediately alerted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Lorna Campbell, who is now investigating what happened to the poor dog, said: 'Rosie has clearly been severely neglected and was in a terrible state when we got her.

'You could barely tell she was a dog, let alone what breed she was - she just looked like a dirty mop.

Rosie after the haircut. The RSPCA are investigating what happened to her

'Her coat was a horrible brown-grey colour when it should have been a beautiful cream and she had huge matted knots and dreadlocks in her coat, which had made her skin sore and bleeding.

'The coat was so bad that the only option we had was to shave it all off. Once we'd removed the fur, it revealed a number of sores and wounds to her skin.

'Vets believe her coat has been left to grow for a considerable length of time. Poor Rosie must have been so uncomfortable.

'Bathing and grooming your pet dog is an important part of caring for them, just like walking them and taking them to the vets.

'Rosie has not ended up like this overnight so must have been suffering for some time.'

Officers are now urging anyone who might recognise her or know where she has come from to get in touch with the RSPCA by calling their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.