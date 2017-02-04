New Zealand woman unveils buttock tattoo

By Sinead Maclaughlin and Brianne Tolj For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:21 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 05:24 EST, 4 February 2017

The New Zealand woman who auctioned off her one of her buttocks for $6,500 has unveiled the rainbow-coloured design.

Bailey Price, 20, had an advertisement for Sir Ivan immortalised on a 9cm x 9cm spot on one of her cheeks after she was flown to Miami for a five-day trip.

The Wellington woman said she 'had butterflies' before receiving her multi-coloured 'Sir Ivan.com' ink for electronic-music maker Sir Ivan Wilzig, 60, who said he was 'reaching the masses using other people's a****'.

The New Zealand woman who auctioned off her one of her buttocks for $6,500 has unveiled the rainbow-coloured design

Bailey Price, 20, received a multi-coloured 'Sir Ivan.com' tattoo for electronic-music maker Sir Ivan Wilzig, 60 (right)

The eccentric Mr Wilzig calls himself the 'King Kong' of guerilla marketing, before showing off the designs for Ms Price's new tattoo

In a video posted on Page Six, the eccentric Mr Wilzig calls himself the 'King Kong' of guerilla marketing, before showing off the designs for Ms Price's new tattoo.

Sir Ivan is a recording artist and songwriter who does pop-dance remakes of 1960s and '70s songs about peace.

Each letter in the 'Sir Ivan.com' tattoo, designed by Sir Ivan himself, is a different colour of the rainbow in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community 'in their battle against bullying'.

Mr Wilzig escorted Ms Price to Salvation Tattoo Lounge in an eye-catching, multi-coloured limousine with the word 'peace' graffitied on the side.

'I can't think of a more beautiful girl,' Mr Wilzig declared.

'Look at her eyes, look at her hair, look at her smile - I can't think of a more beautiful place for my name to be.'

He admitted that while it was a funny idea 'to have a girl tattoo my website on her a**', he wanted the design to be perfect.

Sir Ivan later posted a picture of the finished piece online, with himself looking adoringly at it.

When auctioning off her check, Ms Price said she was 'a pretty wild girl', Pictured at Salvation Tattoo Lounge with artist, Kevin Deuso

Each letter in the 'Sir Ivan.com' tattoo, designed by Sir Ivan himself, is a different colour of the rainbow in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community

Habitual mooner Ms Price (pictured) placed an ad for a 9cm x 9cm canvas on either her right or left buttock on New Zealand's buy and sell website Trade Me

Sir Ivan said he couldn't 'think of a more beautiful girl' to ink his name onto

Mr Wilzig treated Ms Price to the one-in-a-lifetime trip to Miami where she received her new

When auctioning off her check, Ms Price said she was 'a pretty wild girl'.

When auctioning off her check, Ms Price said she was 'a pretty wild girl'.

'Obviously, tattoos are forever so who could say no to a life time of advertisement.

'You may be waiting to bid on this auction for a variety of ideas: marriage proposal, business promotion, an artist wanting to share design or just because YOLO,' she wrote on the auction advertisement.

Sir Ivan is a recording artist and songwriter who does pop-dance remakes of 1960s and '70s songs about peace