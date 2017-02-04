Child rapist who fled to Abu Dhabi before trial jailed

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 05:36 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 05:37 EST, 4 February 2017

Muhamed Avais's mugshot. He had been living in Abu Dhabi since January 2016

A child rapist who fled the UK before his trial was caught by police who tracked him down to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates after he posted pictures of himself in the city on social media.

Muhamed Avais, 50, fled the UK a day before he was due to stand trial in August 2015 for a string of vile sex attacks against a schoolgirl.

He was convicted of 19 offences of rape and sexual assault in his absence.

Avais fled to Pakistan on the eve of his trial at Stoke-on-Trent before spending 18 months on the run.

He was finally arrested after Staffordshire Police tracked him down to an address in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Detectives found him the Middle Eastern nation's capital after he posted pictures of himself on social media-giving away his location.

He was flown back to the UK and on Friday he was jailed for a total of 20 years.

Judge David Fletcher said: 'These were horrific allegations against a very young girl.'

Avais, formerly of Etruria, Staffordshire, was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

The shiny cityscape of the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi

Avais had been charged with 13 offences of raping a child under 13, three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three charges of a serious sexual offence against a child.

The sex offences were committed between March 2004 and March 2012.

But he skipped bail just one day before his trial.

Staffordshire Police's fugitive unit traced Avais to the United Arab Emirates where border checks confirmed he had been since January 2016.

Photographs were then found on Avais social media taken of him in Dubai.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tim Faux said: 'I welcome the long sentence given.

'It sends out a very strong message that this type of horrific offending will not be tolerated and should serve as a stark warning to all criminals who attempt to avoid jail. You will be caught eventually.

'Avais may have evaded going to prison initially but our determination to locate him and bring him back was steadfast.

'He was not going to escape punishment.

'I am full of praise for the victim, who has shown incredible bravery to report this is very difficult circumstances and has remained courageous throughout the entire process.

'Without the victim's bravery and commitment Muhamed Avais would not be behind bars and would be free to continue to abuse children.'