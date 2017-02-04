Trump responds to judge's halt of immigration order

By Abigail Miller For Dailymail.com

The White House responded to a federal judge issuing a nationwide ban on Trump's controversial executive order, not once, but twice - just moments apart.

The Press Office released a furious statement condemning the ban as 'outrageous' around 10:05pm, then just 12 minutes later toned down the rhetoric and released a new statement that removed the word.

The two statements were issued three hours after the temporary nationwide ban was put into place by a federal judge in Seattle, with the time delay presumably to allow the president's team to formulate their response.

The original statement, released by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads: 'At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.

'The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

'As the law states, "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."'

The President is currently taking the weekend to spend time with his wife at their home in Mar-a-Lago.

The temporary restraining order represents a major challenge to Trump's controversial action and the Customs and Border Protection has already alerted major US airlines that it will begin to reinstate visas

Early Friday evening a federal judge put a nationwide block on US President Donald Trump's week-old immigration ban.

The ban, instated by an executive order, put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, and a 90-day ban on citizens from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

It caused major confusion at customs desks nationwide as well as protests at major airports around the country.

