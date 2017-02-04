Out-of-control bushfire in north-west Melbourne

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:02 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 03:04 EST, 4 February 2017

Homes have been damaged and many more are still under threat as a bushfire continues to tear through grasslands in Melbourne's north-west.

The fire, which started at 11.30am on a private property near Diggers Rest, spread quickly and by 2.30pm the Country Fire Authority had declared an emergency.

The fire has already ripped through 110 hectares of bush land and is moving in a southerly direction toward the Calder highway, the CFA said.

The fire, which started at 11.30am on a private property near Diggers Rest, spread quickly and by 2.30pm the Country Fire Authority had declared an emergency (pictured)

Homes damaged, others are under threat of bushfire in Melbourne on Saturday

Other advice includes bringing pets inside and turning off cooling systems

The CFA warning suggest people in homes nearby evacuate in case the fire picks up speed again

Homes have been damaged and many more are still under threat as a bushfire continues to tear through grasslands in Melbourne's north-west

The fire started on Saturday morning - and has ripped through 110 acres of bush

The emergency warning has now been downgraded to watch and act by authorities

The emergency warning which was issued for people in Calder Park, Bulla and Diggers Rest at 2.30pm has now been downgraded to watch and act but authorities are still urging people to be careful.

'The running edge of the fire has been contained however there are still some internal flare ups,' the CFA said.

The CFA warning suggest people in homes nearby evacuate in case the fire picks up speed again.

The emergency warning which was issued for people in Calder Park, Bulla and Diggers Rest

At 6pm Country Fire Authority confirmed the blaze was under control

The hot edge of the fire pictured her tearing through grassland

More than 110 hectares have already been burnt at least one property has been damaged

'Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option - conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency Services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay,' the CFA said.

The authority has also released advice for people prepared to leave their properties.

'Shelter in a room that has a door and or a window to the outside so you can keep an eye on what is happening with the fire,' the advice states.

Other advice includes bringing pets inside and turning off cooling systems.

Authorities called in 30 firefighting vehicles to help contain the fast-moving blaze as well as two water bombing helicopters.

A waterbomb helicopter working to control the blaze as it threatened properties

The fire was upgraded to emergency status by 2.30pm but has since been downgraded

At 6pm Country Fire Authority confirmed the blaze was under control.

'Great work by everyone involved in bringing today's fire at Diggers Rest under control,' the authority wrote on Facebook.

'There is currently no threat to communities, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.

'Whilst the immediate threat has passed, you should plan for what you will do if the situation changes.'