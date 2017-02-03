Anthony Mundine hits out after loss to Danny Green 

By Australian Associated Press And Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Anthony Mundine says he was robbed.

Mundine lost on points to bitter boxing rival Danny Green on Friday night in a decision greeted by dismay in some quarters.

Green was declared the winner with three judges scoring 94-94, 96-94 and 98-90, exacting some revenge for his 2006 loss to Mundine.

But many boxing pundits and Mundine believe Green lost the fight.

Anthony Mundine has slammed the judges who 'robbed' him during his rematch with fierce rival Danny Green at the Adelaide oval on Friday night.

'I thought I won that fight and it's 2-0... I deserved it,' Mundine told Fox Sports.

'But history will tell a different story.

'People know in their hearts... they know who was the better man.'

The scoring of the judge that awarded the fight to Green 98-90 was particularly mystifying in a largely even bout.

And a photo of the scorecard showed the 96-94 judge awarded Green a maximum 10 points in a round when he was penalised a point for elbowing.

'What do you do... when you give a performance like that, I had him beat up, I had him bleeding, his eyes were puffy,' Mundine said.

'I still won the fight hands down... they robbed me.

An alleged photograph of a scorecard from the fight show's a round by round rundown of each judges score and Mr Houda and many punters have pointed out that judge S. Morrow scored round seven, 10-all even though Green was deducted a point for an elbow to Mundine

Mundine lands a left jab during the fiery bout on Friday

Green paid tribute to Mundine after a bout both boxers thought they had won at the final bel

'I know I won it. He [Green] knows I won it. That is what makes it so tough.'

When asked about judge Hubert Minn, who scored the fight 98-90 to Green, Mundine said he thought the official should have a head test.

'He should definitely be examined. He should get an MRI, that's my thoughts on that,' Mundine told The Sydney Morning Herald.

'I don't know what fight he's watching. That is incompetence at its best. How can the boxing world, a world-class official, officiate that poorly.'

Mundine also said that Green's camp pulled a 'swifty' on him in regards to the ring size after requesting a 24-foot ring which would of made it easier for the nimble footed Mundine to evade his larger opponent.

'We wanted a 24-foot ring and if we couldn't do that then at least a 20-foot ring. A 20-foot ring I can deal with, but that was about 18 [foot], maybe less inside the ropes,' Mundine said.

Danny Green has beaten his long-time boxing rival Anthony Mundine in a bitter fight at the Adelaide Oval on Friday