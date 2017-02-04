Eddie McGuire slammed after missing AFLW match for Mundine

By Belinda Cleary For Daily Mail Australia

Eddie McGuire has been slammed by Collingwood FC supporters after he chose to host Anthony Mundine's fight night over attending his women's team's first game.

The all-female Carlton and Collingwood teams went head-to-head in a historic clash on Friday night - becoming the first female teams to play in the new AFLW league.

But die-hard Magpies fan, club president and popular television personality, McGuire, couldn't make it because he had to host the final fight between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green in Adelaide.

The clash at Melbourne's Princes Park - ex-Carlton turf - attracted 24,500 people before the end of the first quarter. Fans who turned up after that were turned away from the packed stadium.

Despite the huge size of the crowd McGuire's presence was noticed by fans and they weren't impressed.

'So disgusted that Eddie McGuire chose to watch men punch each other senseless instead of actually acting as a President,' one woman said.

A spokesperson for the football club has defended McGuire's absence from the game noting the personality's gig hosting fight night was booked in first.

'Ed's involvement as host was booked in last year, well in advance of the release of the AFLW fixture. Moreover, the date of last night's match moved on a number of occasions,' the spokesperson said.

'Ed would certainly have been there if possible, something he explained on numerous occasions prior to the match and as late as Wednesday night when he hosted the launch of Collingwood's AFLW season along with that of Collingwood's netball team in the new national league.'

Anthony Mundine, left, and Danny Green, right, during the Boxing fight night on Friday

Some fans of the league didn't appear too angry the Magpies president wasn't at the game.

'The best Eddie McGuire is an absent Eddie McGuire,' one person said of his absence,' one person said.

'Eddie McGuire didn't go tonight and literally no one is surprised,' said another.

The spokes person went on to say the AFLW players 'know without his passion' the opportunity to play in the historic game 'may not have been available to him', but some commentators disagreed.

'So Collingwood president Eddie McGuire watched a fight instead of the AFLBluesPies says a lot of what he thinks of the competition,' one fan said.

'Interesting to note that Eddie McGuire was at the Mundine fight. Not the women's footy.'

One tongue-in-cheek post on the subject pictured the high-profile Australian at the Mundine match.

'Eddie really getting behind @aflwomens #AFLBluesPies tonight in Adelaide at #MundineGreen2,' the post said.

The club spokesperson wouldn't respond directly to the taunting Tweets following the AFLW game and fight on Friday.

'I think Ed's passion and efforts to see women able to pull on a Collingwood jumper speaks for itself,' he said.