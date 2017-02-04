Home | News | Australian golfer arrested for 'super extreme' DUI
  • Australian golfer Steven Bowditch has been arrested for drink driving
  • Bowditch was arrested  in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday 
  • The 33-year-old allegedly recorded a a 0.204 blood alcohol limit
  • A police officer said the reading was classified as 'super extreme'
  • Police said an officer had to wake Bowditch up as he sat in his car at traffic lights 

By Australian Associated Press And Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:26 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 03:09 EST, 4 February 2017

Australian golfer Steven Bowditch has been arrested for 'super extreme' drink driving as he plays at a PGA tour event in the United States,

The 33-year-old was bonded out of Scottsdale City Jail in Arizona on Friday after being held in custody on an extreme DUI charge which means a blood alcohol reading in excess of 0.20, police say.

'Our legal limit is 0.08 blood alcohol and he being a 0.204 is what we classify as super extreme,' Sergeant Ben Hoster told AAP.

Australian golfer Steven Bowditch has been arrested for 'super extreme' drink driving in Arizona

Local police said they had been alerted to Bowditch's driving by another motorist.

'Today at 1.10 am, a citizen motorist called the Scottsdale Police Department to report an impaired driver that was swerving all over the road in a white pickup,' Scottsdale Police said in a statement.

'A Scottsdale officer found the pickup at the intersection of Scottsdale Rd and Lincoln. The white pickup sat through two green traffic signals without moving.

'The officer had to wake the driver of the truck who was later identified as Steven David Bowditch [33 years old]. Bowditch was removed from the pickup and later arrested for extreme DUI.'

Police confirmed because the charge is a misdemeanour, Bowditch was able to see a judge and be released on bail to make his second-round tee time at the US PGA Tour's Phoenix Open.

The Australian shot a second-round three-over-par 74 on Friday (Saturday AEDT), matching his score of 74 in his first round on Thursday.

At six-over-par through his first two rounds, Bowditch was well off the pace. 

 


