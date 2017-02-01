Time-lapse video shows 5,000 piece jigsaw being completed

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

A mesmerising time-lapse video shows a 5,000 piece jigsaw puzzle being completed - where each tile is a different colour.

The impressive giant puzzle, created by German artist Clemens Habicht, features all the colours in the CMYK spectrum.

This makes it extremely difficult to complete - as tiles next to each other are almost identical in colour, although not exactly the same.

In the time-lapse video, the jigsaw builders can be seen completing the edges of the puzzle first, before moving inwards.

Eventually, they manage to finish the enormous jigsaw to spectacular effect.

The original puzzle consisted of 1,000 pieces - but another version with 5,000 pieces was created after some suggested the first puzzle was too easy.

The first edition of 5,000 Colours is already sold out, with a second edition on the way.

Clemens said: 'The idea came from enjoying the subtle differences in the blue of a sky in a particularly brutal jigsaw puzzle.

'I found that without the presence of image detail to help locate a piece I was relying only on an intuitive sense of colour, and this was much more satisfying to do than the areas with image details.

'What is strange is that unlike ordinary puzzles where you are in effect redrawing a specific picture from a reference, you have a sense of where every piece belongs compared to every other piece.'

He added: 'There is a real logic in the doing that is weirdly soothing, therapeutic. It must be the German coming out in me.

'As each piece clicks perfectly into place, just so, it's a little win, like a little pat on the back.'

