Rail routes that are five times more expensive per mile

By Glen Keogh For The Daily Mail

Published: 20:40 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 03:26 EST, 4 February 2017

Train passengers are paying five times more per mile than travellers on similar journeys because of a ‘postcode lottery’ on the railways, an investigation reveals.

Major price discrepancies mean some passengers are forced to pay up to 86p per mile while those in other areas pay as little as 16p.

Rail companies have promised to reform the baffling ticketing policies on our trains making it easier to buy the cheapest possible ticket. But an investigation comparing the cost of train journeys on different routes reveals the shocking difference in prices across the network.

Great Western Railway (which was known as First Great Western until 2015) is the country's most expensive operator per mile

Train companies have been accused of punishing passengers for travelling on certain busy routes, where fares can average as much as £177 per 200-mile return journey.

Some quieter routes of the same distance cost just £30 for an anytime return.

A comparison of 200-mile journeys, calculated by Barry Doe, for Rail magazine, revealed Great Western Railway to be the country’s most expensive operator, closely followed by Virgin Trains West Coast and East Midlands Trains.

Passengers travelling into London from cities including Bristol, Leicester and Manchester are regularly charged exorbitant fares because the routes are so popular.

Research by the Daily Mail found that one of the country’s most expensive routes, the Great Western Railway service between Bristol and London, charges passengers 86p per mile for the 236-mile round trip.

But a 190-mile round trip between Leeds and Appleby in Cumbria, works out at only 16p per mile.

James MacColl, of the Campaign for Better Transport, said the system required urgent attention. ‘Passengers often find it difficult to know that they’re getting the best deal as differences between ticket prices are confusing,’ he said. ‘We need the whole process of buying a ticket to be made simpler, fairer and cheaper.’

Passengers travelling to the capital from Leeds and Manchester using Virgin Trains find themselves paying vastly different fares despite the cities being only 45 miles apart. The West Coast service, from Manchester, charges passengers 81p per mile, but the East Coast service from Leeds – despite being further from the destination – is 61p.

Cat Hobbs, director of We Own It, a group that campaigns for the railways to return to public ownership, said: ‘It’s just a postcode lottery on how outrageous the fare is going to be. The difference in prices for similar journeys is incredible.’

Fares expert Mr Doe said: ‘The operators can charge more expensive rates between cities and London because the trains will be busy regardless. Fares are astronomically high at the moment.’

In October, the Commons’ transport select committee published a damning report stating that ‘unfairness, complexity and a lack of transparency’ in rail ticketing have been apparent for at least a decade.

CrossCountry, Virgin Trains’ East and West Coast services and East Midlands Trains are taking part in the ticketing scheme, which will aim to make ticket vending machines more user-friendly.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, said the price discrepancies were a result of competition.

‘It’s a sign of operators competing for passengers, and there are different types of passengers in different parts of the country,’ he said.

‘Pricing per mile was scrapped by British Rail in the 1960s so that fares could be set according to demand, a commercial approach that today’s train companies have built upon, doubling the number of passengers and helping to cut the cost of the railway for taxpayers.’

A spokesman for Great Western Railway said: ‘Our single walk-up fares compare well with similar distance journeys on other train operators.’