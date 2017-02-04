Home | News | Jetstar offering flights from Sydney to Tokyo for $361
Jetstar offering flights from Sydney to Tokyo for $361



  • 4 hours 46 minutes ago
  • Jetstar is offering budget flights to Japanese cities Tokyo and Osaka from Sydney
  • One -way flights start from just $361 to Tokyo from Sydney and $423 to Osaka 
  • The budget airline is also throwing selected return legs in for free for passengers
  • The sale ends at 11.59pm on February 7 so people should hurry and get in quick

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:12 EST, 4 February 2017 | Updated: 01:12 EST, 4 February 2017

Jetstar is offering flights from Australia to Japan for under $400 with a return flight for free.

The budget airline is offering one-way flights to Tokyo from Sydney for just $361.

Passengers can also travel to Osaka from Sydney for as little as $423.

Travel for all return flights must be booked for between March 23 and 30 November 2017.

Checked baggage isn't included in the price but it can be added for a fee.

Availability is limited on school and public holiday weekends but unlike some deal is available during these times.

The sale ends at 11.59pm on February 7 so those wanting to cash in better be quick.

Jetstar launched a similar deal in September last year.

Alternatively passengers can travel to Osaka from Sydney for as little as $423

Travel for all return flights must be booked for between 23 March and 30 November 2017


Jetstar offering flights from Sydney to Tokyo for $361
