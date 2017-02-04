Jetstar offering flights from Sydney to Tokyo for $361

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Jetstar is offering flights from Australia to Japan for under $400 with a return flight for free.

The budget airline is offering one-way flights to Tokyo from Sydney for just $361.

Passengers can also travel to Osaka from Sydney for as little as $423.

Travel for all return flights must be booked for between March 23 and 30 November 2017.

Checked baggage isn't included in the price but it can be added for a fee.

Availability is limited on school and public holiday weekends but unlike some deal is available during these times.

The sale ends at 11.59pm on February 7 so those wanting to cash in better be quick.

Jetstar launched a similar deal in September last year.

Alternatively passengers can travel to Osaka from Sydney for as little as $423