Spirit passenger says she was kicked off due to cleavage

A 21-year-old plane passenger has spoken out against airline employees who she says booted her off a flight for showing too much cleavage.

Brenda, who declined to give her last name, told Inside Edition Friday that she was flying from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale when flight attendants first accused her of being drunk and belligerent.

The waitress says she was sober at the time and told the employees she wasn't intoxicated. She told the network a flight attendant then told her to cover up her cleavage.

'They mentioned that my body was too exposed and it was obvious that it was my breasts,' Brenda said. The airline has denied the allegation.

Brenda asked a fellow passenger to take a photo of her outfit to show that it wasn't inappropriate.

'I feel awful,' she told Inside Edition. 'I can't sleep. It's really affecting me.' She said the incident left her so embarrassed she put on her coat.

The 21-year-old believes her body type caused her to be unfairly targeted.

'I just feel like if I was smaller, or somebody with a smaller breast size, that there would be no attention brought,' she said.

Brenda said staff members were trying to find any excuse to remove her from the plane so as to make room for another airline employee.

'What I'm hearing from other witnesses is that they brought on a crew member to take one of the empty seats,' she said.

Spirit Airlines has denied Brenda's claims that her outfit caused her to be removed from the flight, and that staff members wanted to make room for an employee.

'The woman's cleavage played absolutely no role in her removal,' the airline said. 'The woman was removed because she was intoxicated and other passengers complained about her behavior.'