Ex-cop pleads guilty in death of woman found in suitcase

A former suburban Milwaukee police officer pleaded guilty Friday to killing a woman in Minnesota and ditching her body in a suitcase along a rural Wisconsin highway.

After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Steven Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2013 death of 37-year-old Laura Simonson, of Farmington, KTTC-TV reported.

Zelich previously was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Wisconsin after pleading guilty to the 2012 death of 19-year-old Jenny Gamez, of Cottage Grove, Oregon.

Authorities say Zelich, 55, of West Allis, Wisconsin, met both women online, choked them at hotels during sexual encounters, hid their bodies in suitcases and dumped them along the same highway.

Zelich told investigators the deaths of both women were accidental.

Steven Zelich (seen in the above August 5, 2014, file photo) appears in court in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty Friday to killing a Minnesota woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase

Judge Pamela King choked back tears as she addressed Zelich, the Post-Bulletin reported.

'Mr. Zelich, a human life is not something to be played with,' King told the former police officer.

'Laura Simonson was loved and valued by those who called her mom, sister, daughter and friend.'

While the 25-year prison term will never bring Simonson back or replace her, the judge told Zelich 'you're going to remain in prison long enough that no other woman will be harmed at your hands.'

Laura Simonson is pictured here with six of her seven children. Authorities say Zelich met her online, choked her at a hotel during a sexual encounter, hid her body in a suitcase, and then dumped it along a Wisconsin highway

Some of Simonson's family members were unhappy that he did not receive the maximum of 40 years.

Daughter Sarah Simonson, 18, called Zelich 'a monster.'

'While he rots in a cell, maybe he'll realize what kind of pain and suffering he's brought to so many people,' she said.

Public defender William Wright told the court that Zelich is 'very deeply remorseful' and that he pleaded guilty to avoid further traumatizing Simonson's family.

Above is the Microtel Inn and Suites in northwest Rochester, Minnesota. This is the hotel in which Zelich and Simonson had their sexual encounter

After killing Simonson, Zelich stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it alongside a road in Wisconsin (above)

'He takes responsibility and has cooperated throughout the process,' Wright said.

Zelich declined comment to the judge, saying his attorney 'has expressed my feelings.'

He will serve the Minnesota sentence after completing his Wisconsin sentence.

Zelich's attorney said his client was devoted to a 'bondage, dominance and submission, sadomasochism,' or BDSM, lifestyle in which he sought relationships with women he could dominate in a 'master-slave' relationship.

Online, he went by the name Mr. Handcuffs.

Zelich previously was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Wisconsin after pleading guilty to the 2012 death of 19-year-old Jenny Gamez (above), of Cottage Grove, Oregon

According to prosecutors, Zelich first met Gamez online when she was 16 years old, contacting her through a bondage website.

At the time the teen was living in the foster care system in Oregon.

Zelich and Gamez messaged online for six months, then reconnected again through the website when she was 18.

The teen agreed to visit Wisconsin in August 2012 and live with Zelich, who had encouraged her to cut off contact with people she knew and to delete her social media accounts.

Zelich is seen in the above photos in court on March 30, 2016, when he was sentenced for killing Gamez

She bought a one-way plane ticket to Milwaukee. Zelich picked her up and brought her to a Kenosha hotel.

Zelich told investigators that Gamez was bound and gagged, her hands bound behind her back while he choked her with a rope. He contends the 'play' was consensual and her death accidental.

He told investigators that after he choked her, he put her body in a suitcase and took it to his apartment and then put the body in his refrigerator.