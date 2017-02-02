US officials on Nauru to look at refugee situation

By Nic White For Daily Mail Australia

U.S. officials were on Nauru doing 'extreme vetting' on detainees for a week before the heated phone call between Donald Trump and Malcolm Turnbull.

Staff from the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department's Resettlement Support Centre arrived January 22 and began interviews the next day.

It was the second team to visit the small Pacific island since the agreement to send 1,250 refugees to the U.S. was announced in November, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told The Australian.

They arrived on January 22, a week before the heated phone call between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R)

Before they arrived, 1,555 of the 2,077 asylum seekers on Nauru and Manus Island were ruled to be genuine refugees after ASIO, Immigration and health checks.

The rest were not deemed refugees and will presumably be denied entry to both Australia and the U.S.

Detainees represented 21 countries and most of the refugees are from Iran plus some from Iraq, both countries listed on President Trump's immigration ban.

His executive order included a last-minute clause exempting pre-existing agreements after lobbying by Australia.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which ended a bloody 26-year ethnic civil war in 2009, were the next two most common nationalities.

But Mr Dutton said though vetting was progressing, getting refugees out of the camps was a 'difficult juggling act' and it would take time to relocate them.

'We are keen to get people off there as quickly as possible... we've got unfinished business. There's a long way to go before we can get people off,' he told 2GB radio.

He was convinced Mr Trump would honour the deal, despite calling it 'dumb' and the 'worst deal ever' in public and private.

'I take the president at his word. He has given a commitment to our prime minister,' he said.

On Thursday afternoon the newly-elected president took to Twitter to slam the Obama administration for making the 'dumb deal' to take on 'thousands of illegal immigrants'

Close analysis of the President's body-language during the call shows there were signs of bad news to come, as he appears to throw a middle-finger at the camera

Mr Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull clashed over the deal in their first telephone call on Sunday, described as the president's worst call of the day 'by far'.

He complained he was 'going to get killed' politically and said Australia was trying to ship the U.S the 'next Boston bombers'.

Mr Trump later abruptly ended the call, which was supposed to last an hour, after just 25 minutes.

Hours before the explosive report of the conversation broke on Thursday, he again vented his frustration with the deal on Twitter.

'Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!' he wrote.

He also reportedly fumed about the agreement to advisers soon after signing the executive order, saying 'I don't want these people'.

Australian and U.S. leaders have spent the days since the call was made public trying to solidify the deal and patch up frayed relations between the staunch allies.

Mr Turnbull said he wanted to keep the conversation private and described the call as 'frank' and 'forthright' but claimed it 'ended courteously'.

Mr Trump admitted the call was 'tough' and he repeatedly grilled his opposite number on why the deal was struck and the U.S. had to take Australian refugees.

Mr Trump said he was 'unbelievably disappointed' and 'extremely, extremely upset' by the deal, but slammed reports of the heated phone call

'I love Australia as a country, but we had a problem,' Trump said, explaining how President Obama agreed to resettle '1,000 illegal immigrants who were in prisons.'

He also said he was 'unbelievably disappointed' and 'extremely, extremely upset' by the deal, but slammed reports of the heated phone call.

'Thank you to the Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about,' Trump wrote in an early-morning tweet. 'Very nice.'

Dozens of U.S. and Australian politicians and experts have since weighed in to say while the report was embarrassing, the exchange wouldn't harm relations long term.