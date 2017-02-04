Maryland woman 'kicked four-year-old daughter in stomach'

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 19:41 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 23:18 EST, 3 February 2017

Iris Herndanez Rivas kicked her four-year-old daughter in the stomach for not brushing her teeth, police say

A Maryland woman fatally kicked her four-year-old daughter in the stomach for not brushing her teeth, police say.

Iris Herndanez Rivas, 20, is accused of the crime which allegedly took place on January 26.

Her young daughter Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez died on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police.

They said in a release that on January 26, Hernandez Rivas called 911 around 12.30pm and 'requested medical assistance for her unresponsive four-year-old daughter'.

According to police, 'Hernandez Rivas told responding officers that her daughter, now identified as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, had entered the bathroom at approximately 11:15 a.m. and started the shower.

'After approximately 15 to 20 minutes had passed, Hernandez Rivas heard a noise from the bathroom which prompted her to check on her child.

'When Hernandez Rivas entered the bathroom, she stated that she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas said she waited approximately one hour before calling 9-1-1.'

Montgomery County police say the girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The young girl was flown to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. (pictured), and succumbed to her injuries there on Wednesday, according to police

Medical staff, the release said, told detectives 'that the victim had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma that may have been from the result of physical abuse'.

The young girl was flown to a Washington, D.C., hospital, and succumbed to her injuries there on Wednesday, according to police.

Hernandez Rivas spoke to investigators on January 27, one day after making the 911 call.

Police revealed: 'She stated that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on the previous morning, she had kicked the victim in the abdomen after becoming angry at the victim for not brushing her teeth.

'Hernandez Rivas stated that as a result of being kicked, the victim fell backwards and struck her head on the living room wall. Hernandez Rivas reported that her daughter fell to the ground and appeared lethargic.

'The daughter then went to the bathroom and turned on the shower. Hernandez Rivas said that she went to check on the victim and found her face down in the bath tub.

'Hernandez Rivas also told detectives that the bruises on multiple areas of the victim's body were due to Hernandez Rivas striking her daughter with a belt several days prior.'

The mother, of Gaithersburg, was arrested on Saturday, January 28.

Authorities have charged Hernandez-Rivas with first-degree child abuse and first-degree assault.

Montgomery County Police say she's being held without bond, and the results of her daughter's autopsy are pending.

Authorities are waiting on an official cause of death before figuring out if there should be upgraded charges, Fox 5 DC reports.