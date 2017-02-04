Couple guilty of marrying their daughter to Warren Jeffs

Parents of Millie Blackmore, 13 at the time of her wedding, were found guilty for bringing her to the US for a sexual purpose

Canada's biggest polygamist, Winston Blackmore, 59, is also being prosecuted for polygamy, as he has 27 wives and 145 children

Millie Blackmore, Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Collen Blackmore were all taken from their community in Canada and brought to the US for marriage

Published: 21:06 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 21:11 EST, 3 February 2017

Three young girls were taken to the United states to be who were married off to polygamist leader Warren Jeffs 13 years ago, and now a Canadian court has found two people guilty with crimes related to their disappearance.

Now, the parents of one of those girls has been found guilty of bringing her across the border so she could marry Jeffs.

Former husband and wife Brandon and Gail Blackmore were found guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl to the United States for a sexual purpose when they arranged for her marriage to Jeffs in 2004.

The parents of one of those girls, Millie Blackmore, has been found guilty of bringing her across the border so she could marry Warren Jeffs. Another of the polygamist leaders, Winston Blackmore is pictured - he is the uncle of Millie

Millie Blackmore is not the only sibling of Brandon S. Blackmore who was married to Jeffs (above), as their sister Annie Mae Blackmore was married to the FLDS leader at an unknown date. Her whereabouts are unknown

The three members, Brandon J. Blackmore, his wife, Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore and FLDS Bishop James Oler, were charged by authorities with alleged child trafficking offences that originate from 2004 and 2005 when they reportedly sent three under age girls - Millie Blackmore, Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Collen Blackmore - across the Canadian border to marry the now imprisoned FLDS leader Jeffs.

The charges against the Blackmores centered on their 13-year-old daughter who is still missing, though records show was married to Warren Jeffs, the 60-year-old church prophet now serving a life sentence in Texas. They will be sentenced on April 13.

Justice Paul Pearlman found James Oler not guilty of the same charge, saying that he couldn't prove the man crossed the border with a 15-year-old girl who was later married to a member of the polygamous church.

He was accused of bringing the 15-year-old girl across the border to marry James Leroy Johnson, who was 24 at the time.

Millie Blackmore (above) was transported by her parents from Canada to the US to marry Warren Jeffs in 2004 when she was aged 13. Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigators are now searching for her

Pictured: students at the Bountiful Elementary- Secondary School near Creston, British Columbia. Three members of the polygamist church, Brandon J. Blackmore, his wife, Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore and FLDS Bishop James Oler, were charged by authorities with alleged child trafficking offences that originate from 2004 and 2005 when they reportedly sent three under age girls - Millie Blackmore, Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Collen Blackmore - across the Canadian border to marry the now imprisoned FLDS leader Jeffs

Officials say much of the evidence for the cases against Winston Blackmore and the other three members stem from the investigation into Jeffs.

Canada's biggest polygamist, Winston Blackmore, 59, is still being prosecuted by the Canadian government for polygamy, as the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community in Bountiful, British Columbia that has a total of 27 wives and 145 children.

The charges against FLDS Bishop Winston Blackmore came after Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson approved three 'unlawful removal of a child from Canada…' charges against three members of the same polygamous community of Bountiful.

According to VICE, Millie Blackmore is not the only sibling of Brandon S. Blackmore who was married to Jeffs, as Annie Mae Blackmore was married to the FLDS leader at an unknown date.

Apparently Jeffs sent word to their father in Canada that he also wanted to take on Millie Blackmore as a bride.

A March 1, 2004 journal entry dictated by Jeffs to one of his wives and was later confiscated by U.S. authorities in Texas apparently reveals what happened.

'I sat down with Brandon [J] Blackmore and his wife and his daughter, gave a training on the redemption of Zion in brief, in summary, and this girl was called on a mission, and they received it joyfully,' the entry reads.

'And there Mildred Marlene Blackmore, age 13, was sealed to Warren Steed Jeffs for time and all eternity.'

Alyshia Rae Blackmore (above) was also taken from the community in Bountiful to marry Jeffs when she was aged 12. Authorities are now searching for her as well

It also notes that her father witnessed the ceremony to Jeffs, as Brandon S. Blackmore had no idea she had got married the same day or even that she was in Colorado City at the time.

He explained to VICE that he didn't see Millie Blackmore for years around the Bountiful community, as people claimed that she was 'on a mission for the church.'

In 2013, investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) asked Brandon S. Blackmore to listen to a recording of Jeffs having sex, as they wanted to know if the person on the tape was his teenage half-sister.

Canada's biggest polygamist, Winston Blackmore (center), 59, is still being prosecuted by the Canadian government for polygamy. He has 27 wives and 145 children

Even though her name was not said aloud on the tape, he could tell that it was his half-sister's voice and told RCMP investigators.

'He was asking her how it felt and a bunch of weird things,' Brandon S. Blackmore told VICE in an interview.

Brandon S. Blackmore shared that RCMP investigators told him the tape with Jeffs and his half-sister was recorded sometime around 2004 or 2005 at a motel in New Mexico.

As the sect leader in Bountiful, British Columbia, Winston Blackmore had a large amount of children (above) and is accused of helping to arrange the cross border wedding ceremonies for child brides

Rachel Jeffs, the 32-year-old daughter from the FLDS leaders' second marriage confirmed that a series of teenage girls, including Millie Blackmore, had arrived to their household.

Rachel, who left the sect in 2015, told VICE that when she inquired about who the girls were, she was told they would be new wives for her father.

She explained that she never asked her father about why he married girls who were underage.

'If you do, then you lose your place in the church,' Rachel explained.

'I wasn't so worried about losing my place in the church. I just would never get to see my family again.'

She shared that she remembered the teenage Millie Blackmore crying a lot.

Rachel added that the situation worsened when Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Colleen Blackmore arrived in December 2005 at the Yearning for Zion ranch, which is a compound for the FLDS in Texas.

'I saw her struggle emotionally a lot,' Rachel said of Millie. 'She wasn't really stable.'

Now, Mounties with the RCMP are searching for Millie Blackmore along with two other Canadian women, Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Collen Blackmore.

The other two women were also married to Jeffs when they were aged 12, as authorities believe all three of the women are now in their early to mid 20s.

It is believed that the three missing women are loyal to Jeffs, as many women apart of the sect are taught to be loyal to their husbands.

It's thought that Millie Blackmore, Alyshia Rae Blackmore and Nolita Collen Blackmore are all living on one of the many FLDS compounds in the US, or are being housed at secret locations that are known as 'Houses of Hiding' among members who are waiting for Jeffs to be released from prison (even though he is serving a life sentence).

Officials say much of the evidence for the cases against Winston Blackmore (above) and the other three members stem from the investigation into Jeffs

Winston Blackmore was charged again in 2014, and recently claimed that he and his wives are officially 'friends', adding that despite them being friends, 'they still charge us with polygamy'.

All of the marriages within the FLDS have been reportedly stopped since Jeffs arrest, but it's unclear if members of the religion have continued to transport child brides across the border.

Authorities in both the US and Canada have been searching for signs of human trafficking and other crimes that could possibly be happening by members of the FLDS.

It's unclear if more charges are expected to be filed against FLDS members, as RCMP sergeant Terry Jacklin told VICE that the investigation continues into their marriages.