Microbead controls MUST be extended to cosmetics too

Controls on ‘plastic poison’ microbeads in household products must be extended to make-up, campaigners say.

A ban on using the beads in rinse-off and personal care products such as body scrubs and toothpaste has been proposed by ministers.

But there is concern many cosmetics which also use tiny plastic particles will be exempt. Some face powders, blushers, eyeshadows, lipstick and mascara from brands including L’Oréal and Max Factor contain plastic or polymers.

Campaigners have called for a ban on microbeads to be extended to make-up products which contain polyethylene, the material used to make the 'poison plastic'. But the beauty industry says that their products do not contain microplastics

Green campaigners and the beauty industry disagree over whether ingredients in these products are microplastics.

Campaign group Fauna & Flora International insist they are plastics and should be removed. The industry’s trade body says they are not.

Microplastics in beauty products can be washed down drains into the sea and become a magnet for toxins before being eaten by marine animals. This harms sea life and presents a potential threat to humans when the fish and shellfish are eaten.

Supermarkets and brands are removing microbeads from rinse-off products but there are no similar plans for make-up.

After the Daily Mail launched a Ban The Beads campaign Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom pledged to ban them in wash-off products.

But there are fears about leave-on beauty products after a survey of make-up found polyethylene, which is used to make microbeads, PTFE, Nylon 6, Nylon 12, and polymethyl methacrylate, listed among the ingredients.

Plastics are used in make-up to add bulk and texture or as a binding agent. Harmful microbeads can wash down drains into the sea, where they attract toxins. If they are eaten by fish, they can pose a potential threat to humans who may eat them

Plastics used in make-up add bulk and texture or may be a binding agent. L’Oréal products using plastic in various chemical formats include Lancôme long-lasting powder blusher and some Lancôme eyeshadows.

Max Factor products listing plastics among the ingredients include Kohl eyeliner pencil.

Fauna & Flora International, which has campaigned to raise awareness about the dangers of microplastics, argues make-up should be included in any ban on the use of microbeads.

Spokesman Dilyana Mihaylova said: ‘Limiting the scope of a ban to rinse-off cosmetics and personal care products will not effectively protect our seas from other products that contain microplastics and are often washed down the drain.’

The Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association, which speaks for manufacturers, said: ‘Leave-on cosmetic products do not contain solid plastic microbeads. They may use polymers to ensure easy spreading.

Most of the brands contacted by the Mail took the same line. L’Oréal said: ‘Leave-on products are not intended to go down the drain.

‘The vast majority of ingredients in cosmetics are in the form of liquids or waxes.

‘Unless an ingredient is in a solid form it is not plastic and will not contribute to marine plastic litter.’