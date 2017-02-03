Divers find body thought to be 'Sharkwater' filmmaker

By Reuters and Associated Press

A Florida dive team found a submerged body thought to be Rob Stewart, a Canadian filmmaker and environmental activist who went missing after a deepwater dive off the southern Florida coast, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman.

A Key Largo volunteer fire and rescue dive team found the body at a depth of 220 feet (67 meters) near where Stewart went missing off the Florida Keys.

Final identification by the local medical examiner was pending, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall, a spokesman.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Twitter account posted Friday: 'Body of diver Mr Stewart reportedly found @ depth of 220 ft by ROV assist to Key Largo Vol Fire Dept.'

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, 37, disappeared on Tuesday after a deep water dive to retrieve an anchor

Stewart was scuba diving on the Queen of Nassau wreck, six miles off shore of Islamorada Florida, when he disappeared after surfacing

Divers with the Key Largo Fire Department found the body about 300 feet from 37-year-old Rob Stewart's last known location, Coast Guard spokeswoman Marilyn Fajardo said.

Stewart, 37, went missing on Tuesday after a deepwater dive to retrieve an anchor. His dive partner collapsed after returning to the boat, while Stewart, who signaled he was OK when he surfaced, later disappeared, Stewart's parents said.

'If anybody can survive in the water, it is him,' Brian Stewart, his father had said in a telephone interview, adding his son was 'super fit' and a highly skilled scuba diver.

'A bunch of the people in the boat gave their attention to the guy who collapsed and a minute later they turned, and Rob was gone,' he said.

The announcement of the body being found came about an hour after the Coast Guard said it was suspending its search for Stewart.

At the time of the incident, Stewart was filming a documentary called 'Sharkwater: Extinction,' which he was aiming to show at the Toronto International Film Festival later this year, his parents said.

The U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, Florida wildlife officials, a county sheriff's office and civilian volunteers had joined the Coast Guard in the search, which covered an area about the size of Connecticut.

Ships, helicopters, airplanes, dive teams and sonar equipment were deployed in the effort, the Coast Guard said.

Rob Stewart's 2006 documentary Sharkwater was aimed at exposing the shark hunting industry that was feeding demand for fins, a delicacy in Chinese cuisine.

The hunting has ravaged shark populations and the film was part of a campaign that helped persuade some governments to crack down on 'finning'.

With finning, typically the fins are cut off and the live shark is tossed back into the sea. Unable to swim properly, the shark suffocates or is killed by predators.

Stewart said his new film was looking at other ways that as many as 80 million sharks were being harvested each year for items ranging from cosmetics to pet food.

'Sharks are sophisticated, intelligent and often shy creatures that aren't interested in eating humans,' he said in a video seeking funding for his new movie.

A GoFundMe account had raised more than $188,000 towards the search effort.