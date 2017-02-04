Home | News | Patton Oswalt discloses wife's cause of death
Patton Oswalt discloses wife's cause of death



  • Comedian and actor disclosed his wife's cause of death Friday in a statement
  • Said she didn't know she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries
  • The blockages, combined with her taking several medications, caused her death
  • Michelle McNamara died in her sleep in April last year at 46 years old
  • Oswalt, who has a seven-year-old daughter with her, said her death 'hasn't left a void, she's left a blast crater'

By Associated Press and Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:11 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 21:24 EST, 3 February 2017

Patton Oswalt's wife Michelle McNamara's sudden death last year stemmed from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition, the comedian said Friday.

Oswalt released a statement saying coroner's officials had informed him of his wife's cause of death. He said he and McNamara had no idea she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries.

'We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,' Oswalt said.

The blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wife's death in April 2016, Oswalt said in the statement.

Los Angeles coroner's Lieutenant David Smith said McNamara's cause of death remains listed as pending.

McNamara died in her sleep on April 21 at 46 years old.

She founded the website the True Crime Diary, writing about breaking crime news and 'cold cases' of crimes that were unsolved by police.

Oswalt, whose TV credits include 'Veep,' ''Justified,' ''Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'The King of Queens', married McNamara in 2005. The couple had a daughter who is now seven.

A few weeks after McNamara's death, Oswalt penned a heartfelt essay, saying his 'family is devastated but can't help remember all of the times she made them laugh or comforted them.'

He said his wife's death 'hasn't left a void, she's left a blast crater.'

Patton Oswalt discloses wife's cause of death
