Prime Minister promises green belt will be safe

Theresa May will seek to avoid a revolt in the Tory shires by promising the green belt will not be built upon unless all other options have been ‘exhausted’.

The Prime Minister will next week unveil a radical housing blueprint designed to build more than 200,000 homes every year.

The Government will lift height restrictions on new buildings and usher in a wave of prefab houses, which can be erected far more quickly but finished to look no different from brick buildings.

Mrs May will aim to reassure Tory shires when she launches her housing blueprint next week

Ministers are also expected to open up more inner-city sites, such as railway station car parks, for development, and take controversial steps to stop ‘land banking’.

It means developers who are failing to build on sites with planning permission could face compulsory purchase orders.

Helping people on low or middle incomes to buy their own home is a key plank of Mrs May’s commitment to create a country that works for the many ‘not the few’.

But she will back away from a confrontation with traditional Tory voters in the countryside by restating the 2015 manifesto commitment that green-belt land must be protected.

There had been fevered speculation that more building on the green belt would be permitted.

One idea would have seen a ‘swap’ scheme under which the green belt was built on and a brownfield site of the same size would then have been redesignated as green-belt land.

However, Whitehall officials insisted there was no threat to the green belt. They said it would ‘only be built on in exceptional circumstances when all other options are exhausted’.

Crucially, any council which wants to grant planning permission on the green belt would first have to show there were no brownfield sites available for the build.

At least 220,000 homes a year must be built in the next decade to keep up with Britain’s population growth. On Tuesday, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to ramp up the pressure on local authorities that are failing to make provision for housing sites.

Councils that fail to show their commitment to easing the nation’s housing crisis could be hit with five-year quotas setting a minimum number of homes that must be constructed.

Height restrictions on buildings to prevent them blocking the light will be relaxed, allowing houses as high as the existing tallest property on their block to be built without requiring special planning permission.

The National House Building Council said 151,687 homes were registered to be built in 2016, a 2 per cent decrease compared with 2015.

Developers and think-tanks are putting pressure on the Government to allow building on the green belt. Legal and General, one of the country’s biggest housebuilders, has called for a ‘critical reassessment’ of the protected land.

Its chief executive, Nigel Wilson, said the green belt had doubled in size in the past 20 years to four million acres.

He added that while ‘nobody wants to build on the Chilterns, or the Malverns or the beautiful parts of Britain’, many areas of the green belt were actually made up of brownfield sites.

Voters have identified housing as one of the top five issues facing the country. Opposition to new housing developments is also on the wane.

A survey for the National Housing Federation found support for building homes has increased from 29 per cent in 2010 to 57 per cent today.

And three in four said they would back new homes if they were affordable for people on average local incomes.