CCTV video shows Apex gang in Melbourne crime spree

By Ashleigh Davis For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Published: 20:30 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 21:26 EST, 3 February 2017

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing a group of suspected Apex gang members on a crime spree in Melbourne.

Aydin Hamit, 18, Ezzat El Abed, 19 and Mahmoud Taha, 20, have been committed to stand trial, accused of terrorising a Melbourne driver into handing over his car.

The trio were in a silver Mercedes they allegedly stole from an Epping driveway when they terrorised the Holden Commodore driver early on June 1, 2016.

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing a group of alleged Apex gang members on a crime spree in Melbourne. In once scene two men are seen carjacking a driver at a petrol station in Cremorne (pictured)

The men are seen shoving the driver out of the way and then jumping into his car (pictured) and driving off

Police say Hamit and El Abed got out of the car armed with sledgehammers, while another accused, 26-year-old Michael Jeitany, came out with a baseball bat.

The offenders then allegedly sped away in the newly stolen car and the Mercedes, driving erratically and through multiple red lights.

Hamit, who allegedly drove the Holden, hit a taxi along the way, causing it to spin 360 degrees, but failed to stop after the crash.

Police say he drove the wrong way down the Tullamarine Freeway for two minutes, dodging cars and trucks and sparking a police chase.

Taha, along with a minor, is also charged with carjacking a driver in Cremorne, who was threatened with a sledgehammer as he filled up his car with petrol.

CCTV footage shows the man filling up his car being ambushed by to men from another car, who shoved him out of the way, jumped in his car and drove off.

Hamit, El Abed, and Taha are also charged with stealing another Mercedes from a Fawkner property and a series of burglaries targeting cigarette outlets.

The accused men have been ordered to stand trial in court and include Aydin Hamit (right) and Ezzat El Abed (left)

Mahmoud Taha (pictured) is also part of the group that went on the alleged crime spree

The group allegedly used a power saw to cut their way into one shop, before smashing their way into another.

They entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Friday and were committed to stand trial, with a Melbourne County Court directions hearing set for February 10.

As well as two carjacking, the group are alleged to have broken into numerous stores (pictured)

In one instance, CCTV shows the group allegedly using a power saw to cut their way into a shop, while another scene shows them using force to open a door