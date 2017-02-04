Prince Charles' bishop 'friend' is freed from prison early

By Ian Drury And Tom Kelly For The Daily Mail

Published: 20:20 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 21:27 EST, 3 February 2017

A predatory bishop who had links to Prince Charles has been freed from prison halfway through his sentence for sex offences.

Peter Ball, described as a ‘monster’ by his victims, served only 16 months for grooming and molesting aspiring novice monks. One victim committed suicide while others have suffered long-lasting trauma.

The 'monster' Bishop of Lewes and Gloucester said he thought of Charles as a 'loyal friend'

Survivors condemned the early release of the 84-year-old former Bishop of Lewes and Gloucester.

He was jailed for 32 months in 2015 for offences against 18 teenagers and young men between 1977 and 1992, but was allowed out on licence at the halfway point of his sentence.

Richard Scorer, an abuse lawyer at Slater and Gordon who represented some of Ball’s victims, said his early release after ‘a gross and systematic abuse of trust spanning decades’ was ‘an affront to justice’.

Ball was first investigated in 1992 but escaped with a caution. It emerged later that an unnamed royal was among Establishment figures who had written in support of Ball at the time.

Ball was first investigated for sexual offences in 1992 but was only cautioned. Victims had to wait until 2015 when the former Bishop was convicted for 32 months for sexual offences

After his caution, Ball was provided with a Duchy of Cornwall home by Prince Charles. Ball counted Charles as a ‘loyal friend’.

In 2012 police reopened their investigation after new allegations against Ball.

After his jailing, a spokesman for Charles denied that the prince had intervened in the judicial process on his behalf in 1992 but failed to deny there had been a letter in support of Ball.

Under the Criminal Justice Act 2003, most prisoners can be released at the halfway point of their sentence.